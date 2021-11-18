'Emily in Paris' season 2 is en route! Watch the drama-packed trailer

Ooh la la!

"Emily in Paris" is back for its sophomore season on Dec. 22 and Netflix just released a magnifique new trailer to tide us over in the meantime.

In the two-minute clip, we find Emily indulging in everything that the City of Light has to offer — including food, adventure and romance — and trying to pick up the pieces after a très juicy season finale.

In case you missed it (spoiler alert!), Emily was in a love triangle with her friend Camille and Camille's boyfriend, Gabriel, when we last saw her. At the end of the season, Gabriel decides to leave Paris to open his own restaurant in Normandy and breaks up with Camille. While saying their goodbyes, Emily and Gabriel kiss and end up in bed together. To further complicate matters, Gabriel ends up deciding to stay in Paris and Emily gets a vague text from Camille asking if they can talk.

The season two trailer picks right up after the season finale and shows Emily telling her friend Mindy about her hookup with Gabriel. At a luncheon with Emily, Camille says she think there's "something else behind" Gabriel's decision to stay in Paris. "I just don't know yet what it is," she says as Emily cringes in her seat.

Emily seems torn throughout the trailer and wants to tell Camille the truth but doesn't want to hurt her. At one point, Mindy tells her she needs to decide what she wants and "not what's going to make everyone else happy."

If the trailer is any indication, season two will feature just as much gorgeous fashion and scenery as the first season.

While talking with her boss, Sylvie, in the trailer, Emily laments that she feels like her life has spiraled out of control since she moved away from home.

"I used to be so decisive. And ever since I moved to Paris, my life has just been chaotic and dramatic and complicated," she says.

"Oh Emily, you're getting more French by the day," Sylvie responds.

The entire "Emily in Paris" gang is back for season two, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), William Abadie (Antoine), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc) and Camille Razat (Camille). It also looks like Emily might have a new love interest named Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount.

Netflix released a sneak peek at the season back in September and revealed that it was filmed in several locales, including Paris, St. Tropez and other locations in France. Now that the full trailer is out, we simply can't wait to say oui to Paris once again!