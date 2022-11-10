Netflix orders series adaptation of Judy Blume novel 'Forever' from Mara Brock Akil

Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned.

The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020.

“Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, ‘Forever.’ I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love.”

The series is described as a reimagining of Blume’s novel, which was originally published in 1975. Per the official logline, the show is “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.”

Brock Akil executive produces under her Story27 Productions banner. Blume is also an executive producer along with Susie Fitzgerald of Story27 and Erika Harrison.

“We are excited to partner with Mara Brock Akil and Story27 on our first series, ‘Forever,’” said Renate Radford, vice president of overall deals at Netflix. “Mara’s creative and authentic storytelling allows us to present a fresh take on an iconic coming-of-age love story. We look forward to bringing the series to a global audience.”