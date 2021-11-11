Netflix's 1st gay holiday rom-com brings laughs — and Jennifer Coolidge

All we want for Christmas is Jennifer Coolidge!

Netflix just dropped a full trailer for “Single All the Way,” its first holiday romantic comedy featuring gay lead characters.

The movie, coming Dec. 2, has a classic Christmas rom-com premise: Peter (Michael Urie) doesn’t want to be judged for being single when he goes back home to his small town for Christmas, so he enlists his best friend, Nick (Philemon Chambers), to pose as his boyfriend. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with James (Luke Macfarlane), an awkward romantic triangle ensues.

Chambers and Urie star in the first Netflix holiday rom-com to focus on a romance between men. Philippe Bosse / Netflix

It looks like a funny holiday romp all around, but many people online are freaking out about one character in particular in the trailer: Aunt Sandy, played by Jennifer Coolidge.

We can't wait! Philippe Bosse / Netflix

The “White Lotus” star, known for playing spacey characters who deliver brilliant one-liners, appears to be at her comedic best in this latest role.

Drifting through the trailer in a leopard print coat and enormous, star-shaped earrings, she makes a vague reference to the dating app Grindr, and delivers another quip that hints at Coolidge’s real-life status as a gay icon.

Jennifer Coolidge stars as Aunt Sandy and fans can't wait. Philippe Bosse / Netflix

“The gays just know how to do stuff,” she muses. “For some reason, they’re always obsessed with me.”

People on Twitter can’t wait to see more of Coolidge in the upcoming holiday movie.

I’ll support anything that lets Jennifer Coolidge be Jennifer Coolidge at Jennifer Coolidge’s best. https://t.co/9kW7rRP6Hf — Precious (@ThatPreshQueen) November 11, 2021

“I’ll support anything that lets Jennifer Coolidge be Jennifer Coolidge at Jennifer Coolidge’s best,” one person tweeted.

“a gay romcom christmas movie with marc from ugly betty and jennifer coolidge??? INJECT IT,” one fan wrote.

The highlight of my day is hearing Jennifer Coolidge say “Like from Grindr?” pic.twitter.com/4sYUE6RUAX — Mark (@markkram17) November 10, 2021

“The highlight of my day is hearing Jennifer Coolidge say 'Like from Grindr?'” another person tweeted.

Jennifer Coolidge speaking the God's honest truth in Netflix's gay holiday rom-com, Single All The Way pic.twitter.com/UEjEJ9ED4W — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 10, 2021

Yet another fan declared that Coolidge was “speaking the God's honest truth in Netflix's gay holiday rom-com.”

Mainstream holiday rom-coms featuring gay couples are slowly becoming more common. Last Christmas, the Hallmark Channel released "The Christmas House," which follows a gay couple on their journey to adopt a child.

“Bros,” the first romantic comedy by a major studio to feature a romance between two gay men, according to star Billy Eichner, is also slated for next year.

