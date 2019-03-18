Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 18, 2019, 9:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

NeNe Leakes is denying rumors that she's splitting with husband Gregg Leakes, who has colon cancer.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, 51, set the record straight Monday in a candid post about the challenges she's faced as Gregg's caretaker.

"Oh Lawd! They say we separated now," she captioned an Instagram pic of the pair together, adding the hashtag #fakenews.

"I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a care taker is something I’ve never done and i have truly done the best i know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way," the Bravo star shared.

"You never asked to get sick and We were both thrown into these new positions over nite but whew chile you have kicked cancers ass! I can’t wait for u to share with the world your exciting news in a couple of weeks."

NeNe revealed in 2018 that Gregg had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. The longtime couple — who previously divorced in 2011 and remarried in 2013 — have been honest about Gregg's illness creating difficulties at home.

"It's definitely not easy. The moment we found out he had cancer, everything about our life changed," NeNe told Bravo's The Daily Dish in November 2018. "It was just hard. It's hard on him. It's hard on me. It's hard on our entire family. It's hard being a caretaker. It's hard being a patient. It's a lot of decisions you have to make, so it definitely has not been easy. It's been probably the hardest thing — it really takes over."

In an Instagram post in January, Gregg apologized to his wife for treating her badly during the ordeal, saying she's "only trying to take good care of me."

"She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me," he added. "I Pray to God to get it together ... She’s done NO wrong ... this is ALL on me ... Cancer WILL change your Life."

Earlier this month, Gregg shared a positive update about his health when he called into "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"I'm doing great!" he said. "I feel great. I feel wonderful. I'm blessed every day. You know, I never had cancer before, so every day is like a new experience to me."