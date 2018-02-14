Neil Patrick Harris is having the best time with his kids on Valentine's Day

share tweet pin email

It's Valentine's Day and love is in the air for our favorite celebs.

From Neil Patrick Harris to Victoria and David Beckham to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Hollywood stars are taking to social media to send heartfelt messages of love to their sweeties.

Happy Valentine’s Day! #love A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:30am PST

Neil Patrick Harris shared a collage of adorable Valentine's Day-themed pics with his 7-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon (with actor hubby David Burtka), writing simply, "Happy Valentine’s Day! #love."

"I love you to infinity!" Kim Kardashian gushed next to a photo with her rapper hubby, Kanye West. The couple welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, last month.

Breakfast in bed. Happy Valentines Day... A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:14am PST

Rande Gerber shared a sexy throwback photo of his wife, supermodel Cindy Crawford, enjoying a nosh while nude in bed. "Breakfast in bed. Happy Valentine's Day," the businessman captioned it.

"Shoutout to all the Joyful Lovers Around the World!" Will Smith captioned a cute black-and-white pic with his wife of 20 years, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Soccer great David Beckham shared a pic with his fashion mogul wife, Victoria Beckham, and tagged the couple's four kids. "May today be filled with love and happiness around the world," the athlete wrote.

Meanwhile, the Beckham's oldest son, Brooklyn, 18, figured prominently in his girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz's post. The 21-year-old actress shared a snap of shirtless Brooklyn holding a black pug. "My Two Valentines," she captioned it.

"Big Little Lies" star Reese Witherspoon posed with her two youngest: 14-year-old son Deacon (with ex-hubby Ryan Phillippe) and 5-year-old son Tennessee (with husband Jim Toth). "Me and my Valentines!" she captioned it.

My 4 Valentines ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:20am PST

Leave it to "Project Runway" star Heidi Klum to share a super-stylized (and rare!) pic with her kids — Helene, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8 — calling them "My 4 Valentines."

In honor of Galentine's Day, "Parks and Recreation" alum Aubrey Plaza posed for a selfie with her former co-stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Kathryn Hahn. "Happy happy Galentine’s day," she captioned the shot. "These women keep me alive."

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara paid tribute to her actor hubby Joe Manganiello with a throwback from the couple's romantic 2015 Turks and Caicos honeymoon, gushing, "My Valentines!! U make me happy!!!"

14 years and counting. Happy Valentineâs Day @idadarvish and thank you for the two greatest gifts in the world...our beautiful daughters but also shame on you for the worst gift in the world...our gym membership. Love you pic.twitter.com/QubouQGrJc — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 14, 2018

"Beauty and the Beast" star Josh Gad honored his wife, actress and producer Ida Darvish, and their daughters, Ava, 6, and Isabella, 3. "Thank you for the two greatest gifts in the world ... our beautiful daughters," he wrote, then joked, "but also shame on you for the worst gift in the world ... our gym membership."

Singer Jordin Sparks let her model hubby Dana Isaiah know how much he means to her with a special video she shared on Instagram. "Here's to loving you every moment since we met & to the moments ahead of us," she wrote. The newlyweds are expecting their first child.

"I love you with all my heart and I will continue to carry you like this, as I do every day, forever," comedy director Judd Apatow captioned a black-and-white throwback of him carrying his wife, actress Leslie Mann, on their wedding day.

Catherine Zeta-Jones honored her hubby, Michael Douglas, with a sweet pic of the pair smooching, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my darling and to you and yours #loveday."