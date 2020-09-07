It’s been six wonderful years of wedded bliss for Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

Harris, 47, marked the couple’s sixth anniversary with a sweet post on Instagram Sunday night.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Six years ago. Perhaps the happiest day of my life,” he captioned a picture of the two of them beaming while dressed in tuxedos on the big day.

“Since then, thousands of memories. No regrets. Thank you, David, for both creating and rocking my world. I am forever #grateful.”

Burtka, 45, also commemorated the anniversary with his own touching message on Instagram.

“Six years ago today @nph and I got hitched,” he captioned another picture of them at their wedding.

“Thanks for dancing into my heart. I can't believe you stuck around after all these years of me annoying you. You have made my heart complete. Thank you for the best times of my life,” he wrote while adding the hashtag #6yearanniversary.

Harris revealed on Twitter six years ago that the couple tied the knot, with the trademark humor fans have come to expect from the former “How I Met Your Mother” star.

Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband'. pic.twitter.com/R09ibF41rt — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) September 8, 2014

"Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband,'" he wrote.

Harris has never been shy about publicly expressing his love for Burtka, with whom he shares twins Harper and Gideon, 9. Earlier this year, he celebrated the anniversary of their first date with a tribute on Instagram.

“I’m so, so grateful to this gorgeous man for giving me his heart, his shoulder, his strength, his lust, his laughter, his joy,” he wrote, in part.