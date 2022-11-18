Nearly nude Jason Momoa strikes again, bares his assets in new video

Jason Momoa has been embracing a less-is-more approach to clothing lately, and his recent Instagram post was no exception.

The “Aquaman” star, 43, shared new photos and videos from an outing in Hawaii with jiujitsu pro Gordon Ryan and a woman who appears to be bodybuilder and fitness model Nathalia Santoro, known as “Sonny.”

Momoa, who is of native Hawaiian ancestry, wore a malo, a traditional Hawaiian loincloth.

“Appreciate this view, bro, see how good that view is?” Momoa said in one cheeky video as he and Ryan, who also sported a malo, turned their backs to the camera to supposedly take in the sweeping landscape.

Momoa cheekily invited his fans to check out "the view." prideofgypsies via Instagram

“Ah, it’s the sun and the moon!” someone joked off camera.

Momoa has been spotted in a malo multiple times in recent weeks.

In late October, he sent his Instagram followers into a tizzy when he shared a video of himself fishing while wearing only a malo.

Momoa has been trying out the traditional garment in preparation for an acting role, he later explained on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“I’m a creator, writer, director, producer and actor on this Apple series called ‘Chief of War,’” Momoa said in the Nov. 9 interview. “It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day, and I was just getting ready for the role. I like to get into character, so I was tanning my white a--.”

When Kimmel asked if he was wearing a malo under his clothes at that moment, Momoa did not hesitate to show it off, stripping down to the garment and giving the crowd a slow 360-degree turn.

He also gave Kimmel a heads-up that we may be seeing this look a lot more often.

“I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” he said. “I’m in (the malo) every day. I wear it all the time.”