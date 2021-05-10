NBC will not air the Golden Globes telecast next year, network says

NBC will not air the Golden Globes telecast next year, the network announced in a statement Monday.

The move comes amid intense criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that puts on the ceremony. The group has drawn scrutiny in recent months for a lack of racial diversity among its voting members and various ethical concerns.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right," a spokesperson for NBC said in a statement.

"As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," the spokesperson added, "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

NBC News and the NBC broadcast network share NBCUniversal as a parent company.

NBC has been the television home of the Globes for many years. The ratings for the ceremony, which honors the best in film and television each year, has steadily declined in recent years.

The viewership for the telecast in February, where "Nomadland" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" won top film honors, plunged by 60 percent, to an anemic 6.9 million viewers.

The alleged ethical lapses inside the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a small group with fewer than 90 members who purport to work for international news and culture publications, have been detailed by The Los Angeles Times, among other outlets.

In February, the HFPA said it was “fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, tv, and the artists inspiring and educating them. We understand that we need to bring in Black members as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.”

