NBC stars join forces in new PSAs for Plan Your Vote campaign

Election day is just six weeks away, and voters will find a lot more on the ballots than the presidential possibilities topping the tickets. But being informed about those issues and candidates is just one part of the 2020 voting puzzle.

Voter registration deadlines, voting by mail rules and in-person voter arrangements amid the coronavirus pandemic mean the time to prepare for the big day is already here.

That’s why some of the most familiar faces from the small-screen are banding together to make sure you know exactly how to navigate all the unknowns.

Tuesday, Sept. 22, is National Voter Registration Day, and to mark that occasion, a cavalcade of stars from NBCUniversal brands, including Bravo, CNBC, E!, NBC, MSNBC, Peacock, Telemundo and more, are starring in PSAs and taking part in the Plan Your Vote campaign.

Plan Your Vote is a comprehensive and interactive state-by-state guide put together by NBC News as a service to potential voters. NBC News and Telemundo have also created a Spanish-language version of the tool.

As for the stars, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen, John Legend, Amber Ruffin, Christian Slater and Cris Collinsworth are among the many famous names who can be seen urging everyone to plan their vote now — before it’s too late.

“Voting is more important now than ever and it’s incumbent on all of us to figure out how it’s done!” Cohen said.

See what they have to say about being a prepared voter in the clips above. And for more information, visit NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote.