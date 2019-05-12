Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 12, 2019

Good things come in threes on "This Is Us."

The award-winning drama series has been renewed by NBC for three more seasons, guaranteeing seasons four, five, and six for fans. This 3-year pickup is almost unprecedented in the industry, solidifying the network’s confidence in the hit series.

Mandy Moore shared the announcement on Instagram to celebrate the big news with fans of the smash hit.

“We are all BEYOND excited to share the good news that we have been renewed for 3 MORE SEASONS!” Moore shared on social media. “Obviously that means we have a lot more laughing, crying, healing, growing and more to do together. None of this would be possible without your unwavering support from episode 1 and our entire TIU family is unbelievably grateful. So buckle up, we’re just getting started!!”

Moore wasn’t the only cast member to share her excitement with her fans.

Sterling K. Brown took to Instagram to share the same heartwarming trailer as Moore, adding, “Wow. THREE more seasons!!! #ThisIsUs.”

Justin Hartley joined in on the celebration with his fellow stars to commemorate the big news.

“We’re back! Incredible to see how far we’ve come in three seasons,” Hartley wrote on Twitter alongside an extended trailer. “Excited to see what’s in store for the next three.”

“In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of ‘This Is Us’ and we couldn’t be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment said in a release. “A huge thank you and congratulations to our executive producers, cast and crew who reach new heights every week with the show’s inventive and compelling storytelling.”

During the mid-season break of season one of the hit TV drama, it was announced that "This Is Us" was renewed for two more seasons before the first had even finished airing.

Since it debuted in the fall of 2016, “This Is Us” has received two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three AFI Awards, as well as Brown’s Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards for his performance as Randall Pearson.

“This Is Us” will return to NBC on Tuesdays this fall.