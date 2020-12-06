Naya Rivera's son Josey, 5, helps dad decorate for Christmas in touching photo

Ryan Dorsey and his son Josey Hollis Dorsey, 5, are spreading some holiday cheer after a difficult year.

The actor, who shares Josey with the late "Glee" star Naya Rivera, posted a video on his Instagram story showing Josey at the Christmas tree lot. While Josey wore a mask, he appeared to be excited and in the holiday spirit.

The late Naya Rivera's son Josey, 5, helped his dad pick out a Christmas tree. dorseyryan / Instagram

Once they got home, Josey rocked a Santa hat and festive clothing as he giddily danced to Christmas music in front of a mirror.

Dorsey, 37, later shared a photo of the sweet moment he gave his son a boost so he could place the star on top of their Christmas tree.

"#HappyHolidays to all. You, you, and even you, all of ya. Hope you get nothing but happiness," Dorsey wrote. "Except you. I'm talking to you, 2020."

Dorsey included a hashtag plenty of people can relate to: "#f***2020."

It's been a difficult few months since Rivera drowned in Lake Piru, near Los Angeles, on July 8. The actor rented a pontoon and took Josey out for what was supposed to be a fun day on the lake. She was 33.

"This is so unfair... there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," Dorsey wrote on Instagram two weeks after his ex-wife's body was recovered. "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."

Since then, Dorsey has been getting help from Nickayla Rivera, the late actor's sister, who moved in to help raise Josey.

"(Josey) asks me if Titi can live with us. ‘I want Titi to live with us forever,' because he's now the closest thing he has to a mom," he said in an Instagram video that has since been deleted. "You're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child."

Dorsey said his son knows Rivera is in heaven and has asked him how could get there to see her.

"I wouldn't wish that upon any of your ears to have to hear those words come out of the sweetest soul you know," Dorsey said.

While it's been an emotional time, Dorsey is also celebrating the fun moments with Josey. He has previously shared videos on his Instagram stories showing Josey dancing to Michael Jackson and studying math problems. In October, he added a cute before-and-after photo of Josey to his Instagram grid. While his son used to sport long locks, Josey decided it was time for a much shorter look.

"Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter. Oceans 12 meets C-Mac," Dorsey wrote. "Happy Sunday.#keeppounding."