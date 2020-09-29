Naya Rivera's sister seemingly responds to rumors about her and Naya's ex-husband

The late Naya Rivera's sister said her top priority is "showing up" for her nephew, Josey, amid reports she moved in with her sister's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

Nickayla Rivera, 25, did not directly address a Daily Mail report that detailed her "inseparable" relationship with Dorsey in a series of paparazzi photos; however, she made it clear where her priorities are in a statement issued on her Instagram story.

"In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself," Rivera wrote. "Im not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure."

While Rivera did not confirm whether she moved in with Dorsey to help care for her nephew, the report claimed they were now living in a three bedroom home in California.

"What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others & never take a moment of life for granted," Rivera told her followers. "I hope you all can do the same."

Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru on July 8. She was 33. The actress had rented a pontoon boat for a day of fun on the water with her son, who was found in the boat after they didn't return at the expected time.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said the boy told investigators he last saw his mother when they went for a swim.

“It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind," Ayub said at a press conference in July. "He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."