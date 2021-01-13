Naya Rivera's 'Glee' co-stars, ex honor her on what would have been her 34th birthday

Tuesday would have been Naya Rivera’s 34th birthday.

Her former “Glee” co-stars and ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, paid tribute to her on their social media accounts, celebrating her joie de vivre and incredible talent.

“Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone,” Dorsey captioned a photo of their family together. “If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense...34..I could just hear you saying ‘Ah, I'm old AF now!’ Ha...Rest easy old lady…”

Rivera had played Santana on “Glee,” a cheerleader who was also in show choir. Her character eventually fell in love with and married a fellow singing cheerleader, Brittany S. Pierce, played by Heather Morris.

Morris shared a black and white photo of the two together in tribute on Tuesday.

“Happy Birthday my angel,” she wrote. “I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard...but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you.”

Morris has been open about how Rivera’s death has gutted her. In August, she shared a tearful video tribute to her late friend, holding back tears as she talked about their relationship on the show.

“We both knew how special it was,” Morris said. “I think she knew a little bit more than I did.”

Morris and Rivera remained friends after “Glee” wrapped, and regularly had their children play together. In a tribute at the time of Rivera’s death, she said they had a “beautiful friendship” built out of “love and understanding.”

“I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart,” Morris said in July.

Jenna Aushkowitz, who portrayed Tina Cohen-Chang on the show, posted two photos with Rivera on her Instagram story, writing simply “Happy Birthday Nougs.”

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, also shared a tribute to the late star.

“Happy birthday, babe. Miss you,” he captioned a photo of Rivera and himself in costume.

Kevin McHale shared a photo from a previous birthday party for Rivera and joked about the good time they’d had together.

“Happy birthday,” he wrote with the bee emoji. “No one else could get us to be this messy in public.”

Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang, shared a photo of Rivera dancing onstage in character as Santana.

“What I imagine you doing up there right now,” he wrote. “Shinin’ brighter than a star. Happy birthday baby gurl. We miss you.”