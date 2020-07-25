Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey breaks silence over her death: 'This is so unfair'

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, is speaking out after her drowning on July 8.

This is the first time the 37-year-old actor and father of her 4-year-old son, Josey, has posted on social media since her passing.

"This is so unfair... there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," Dorsey wrote on Instagram Saturday. "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."

In the accompanying pic, Rivera can be seen cradling her child.

After dating a few years prior, Dorsey and Rivera married in 2014. A little more than one year later, she gave birth to their only child, Josey Hollis Dorsey. After separating in 2017, the couple's divorce was finalized in June 2018.

"I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for," he said. "I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up."

Rivera went missing Wednesday, July 8 after renting a pontoon boat with her son at Lake Piru in Southern California. Josey was found asleep alone on the boat that afternoon. The boy told authorities he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, but that his mother never came back into the boat.

On Monday, July 13, the 33-year-old actor's body had been recovered. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said during a press conference that "there is no indication of foul play" and that an autopsy would be performed.

Ayub said conditions may have played a role in what happened.

“There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon,” he said. “The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting — it was unanchored — and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not enough to save herself.”

Dorsey has said very little over the last few weeks, posting nothing on social media during the wake of this tragedy. "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us," he said on Saturday. "He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."

Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera in 2015. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

He ended his post thanking fans and followers for reaching out amid the tragedy, concluding with a message of love and kindness.

"To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way," he added. "I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive... forget... don't hold grudges.... if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know.... you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️"