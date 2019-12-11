Singer Natasha Bedingfield has shared that her 1-year-old son underwent surgery for an infection in his brain after being hospitalized three weeks ago.

The "Unwritten" singer posted a series of pictures on Dec. 7 of emotional moments with her 23-month-old son, Solomon, and her husband of 10 years, Matt Robinson, in which she detailed the boy's condition.

Bedingfield, 38, noted on Instagram that it was the second procedure her son has undergone in the last few weeks.

"I wanted to post all the happy pics from this week of solomon running down the halls of the hospital seemingly recovered - with news that we would soon be going home.....But the reality is, we found out last night that he has to have a second operation tomorrow AM,'' she wrote.

"Feeling gutted but also thank God that we live in a time of MRI where we are able to see into our own minds and for doctors who are wise enough to keep asking questions. He has an area of infection that some how found it’s (sic) way into the brain. We are so grateful though that there is treatment for what Solo is experiencing and it is straight forward and has worked many times."

The latest surgery came just a few weeks before Solomon turns 2 on New Year's Eve.

"When you have been in the hospital for 3 weeks, time stops,'' she wrote. "I'm realising that this is not a quick in and out visit. So this week will be about making sure we ourselves are healthy and also that we are giving solo good nutrition to help keep up the immunity."

The British singer also shared that she had to do a show in Las Vegas and then fly back in time for the surgery.

"This is the real rock and roll,'' she wrote.

Bedingfield shared on Nov. 25 that Solomon had a medical emergency in which doctors found an infection in his head.

"Never have we felt so helpless or vulnerable,'' she wrote on Instagram.

She also shared a sweet video with Solomon on Instagram in celebration of Thanksgiving, adding that she was supposed to be in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City but had to pull out to be with her son.

"His life was literally saved by the doctors this week and they are doing everything in their power and knowledge to make sure that he is fully healed and that this doesn’t happen again,'' she wrote.