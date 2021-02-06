Natalie Portman shuts down tabloid pregnancy speculation: 'Do better'

Natalie Portman is slamming a tabloid article that suggested she appeared to have a "baby bump" and might be pregnant.

On Thursday, the New York Post's Page Six published an article with the headline "Natalie Portman steps out seemingly with a baby bump in Sydney," along with paparazzi photos of Portman wearing leggings, a loose fitting tank top and a face mask.

The 39-year-old actor is in Australia where she is filming superhero movie "Thor: Love and Thunder."

On Friday, Portman shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram story and clarified that she is not expecting her third child.

Portman shut down the pregnancy speculation in a statement shared on her Instagram story. natalieportman / Instagram

"Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant ..." the Oscar winner wrote.

In addition to debunking the speculation, Portman also shared how disappointed she was to see yet another article speculating about a woman's physique.

"... But apparently it's still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want?" she continued, before ending with, "Do Better @NYPost" along with an eye roll emoji.

TODAY has reached out to the Post and Portman's representatives, who have not responded to requests for comment.

Portman is married to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, who she met on the set of her 2010 film "Black Swan." The couple tied the knot in 2012 and share two children — son Aleph, 9, and daughter Amalia, who turns 4 later this month.

While Portman is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she made an exception last year when she shared a rare photo of her cuddling her two children on Mother's Day, with their faces turned away from the camera.

She also opened up about what it was like to be a new parent in a 2013 interview with British newspaper The Telegraph.

"Everything is cool, there are no rules — I mean, apart from not hurting your kid," Portman said in the interview. "Some people breastfeed until their babies are 5, and some don't breastfeed at all. There are no rules about what it means to be a feminist, or a good mother. For some, it's going to be right to go back to work. For others, it's going to be right to stop working completely."