Take note, babysitters: Natalie Portman is in the club!

In fact, when it comes to the adventures of Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, Stacey, Dawn, Mallory and the rest of the gang, the Oscar-winning actress might just be the biggest “Baby-Sitters Club” fan around — and she can prove it.

The star took to Instagram Thursday and shared the ultimate “BSC” booster pics.

In one photo, a smiling Portman can't contain her excitement about what she's just received: a copy of “Kristy and the Walking Disaster,” book No. 20 in the series. A second photo reveals that author Ann M. Martin signed the book just for her.

“Today was a VERY IMPORTANT day for me,” Portman, 38, wrote alongside the pics. “I read every single Babysitter’s Club book when I was a kid. Once when I was 9, I waited in line for 4 hours at my local bookstore to meet Ann M. Martin. And today I got this in the mail from her.”

Ann M. Martin, the author and creator of "The Baby-Sitters Club," holds a small assortment of her many books. Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

“I feel so lucky that I grew up with books about girls who worked together, supported each other, were entrepreneurs, and who all had very different personalities,” she added.

And like all fans of the series, she remembered which characters stuck with her the most. “I still identify as a Kristy mixed with Stacey and a dash of Dawn," Portman wrote.

Her post has gotten nearly 300,000 likes and thousands of replies, including a few from other famous fans.

Former “2 Broke Girls” star Kat Dennings wrote, “O DAMN,” upon seeing Portman’s new prized possession.

Meanwhile Mindy Kaling raved, “This is huge!” and Julianne Moore simply let a string of heart emoji do the talking for her.

Martin penned the first “Baby-Sitters Club” book in 1986. Scholastic went on to publish 130 more "BSC" titles, most of them written by Martin, as well as dozens of related specials, mysteries and other books.

The beloved tales made it to the small screen in 1990 and the big screen in 1995 — and there’s good news for fans like Portman: Netflix recently announced that it's turning "The Baby-Sitters Club" into a 10-episode TV series.