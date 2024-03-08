Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have officially divorced.

A representative for the Oscar-winning actor confirmed to NBC News Friday that Portman filed for divorce in France in July 2023 and it was finalized last month.

Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, have two children together, son Aleph Millepied-Portman, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7.

The couple met while Millepied, a star in the ballet world, choreographed “Black Swan,” the 2010 movie in which Portman played a dancer in the New York City Ballet. The role earned her an Academy Award for best actress.

“He was teaching me to dance,” Portman told SiriusXM in 2018 about their experience working on “Black Swan.”

“One of those romantic (stories). It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about ‘instant.’ It was like, I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh, this is the person.’”

Millepied and Portman at the the premiere of "Carmen" during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, 2022. Unique Nicole / Getty Images

Millepied also had a small role in “Black Swan.” Portman was pregnant in 2011 when she won a Golden Globe for the movie and shouted out Millepied in her acceptance speech.

“Thank you to Benjamin, who is helping me to continue this creation of creating more life,” she said. “Benjamin choreographed the film, and also you might remember him in the movie as the guy when they ask, ‘Would you sleep with that girl?’ And he’s like, ‘Pffsh, no.’ He’s the best actor. It’s not true: He totally wants to sleep with me!”

In 2022, Portman, who most recently starred in the drama "May December," celebrated their 10th anniversary with a post on Instagram that featured a black and white photo of them holding hands.

“Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…” she wrote.

People magazine was the first to report the couple had finalized their split.