What David Schwimmer's ex Natalie Imbruglia thinks of his crush on Jennifer Aniston

One of the biggest bombshells to come from the "Friends" reunion last month was hearing David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston say they both had crushes on each other during the early days of the show.

Now, Schwimmer's ex-girlfriend Natalie Imbruglia, who dated the actor in the 1990s, is weighing in to say she's "OK" with the fact that her ex may have had feelings for his co-star while they were together.

David Schwimmer's ex-girlfriend Natalie Imbruglia weighs in on the bombshell that he and "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston were "crushing hard" on each other during the earliest days of the show. Dave M. Benett / Getty Images / Paul Drinkwater / NBCU

During a recent interview on Australia radio's "Kyle and Jackie O Show," the "Torn" singer, 46, joked that after the HBO Max reunion, she couldn't help but wonder if Schwimmer, 54, and Aniston, 52 — who played on-off (and finally on-again) lovers Ross and Rachel on the hit NBC sitcom — enjoyed a secret "crossover" romance in real life.

When the hosts asked Imbruglia what season of "Friends" Schwimmer was filming when they dated, she replied, "It was such a long time ago, I don't remember."

The Australian-born singer continued, "I do remember being on the set and I remember everyone being lovely and really, really nice. I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other, you know, little looks over my shoulder. I don't know if that was happening.

"I'm OK with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago," she added.

Imbruglia's comments come nearly a month after Schwimmer surprised fans during the unscripted reunion by revealing he and Aniston were "crushing hard" on each other in the show's early days.

“I had a major crush on Jen. At some point we were both crushing hard on each other,” said the two-time Emmy nominee.

“But it was like two ships passing,” he continued. “One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

That's when Aniston confirmed that she also had feelings for Schwimmer.

"I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" she said. “And sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

After the pair shared their decades-old secret, fans got a treat: Schwimmer and Aniston re-enacted that emotional first-kiss scene during a table read with their co-stars. As the two actors read their parts, images of Ross and Rachel on that fateful night at Central Perk flashed on the screen, reminding viewers of the pair's powerful chemistry.

Looking back, Aniston explained that the special something she and Schwimmer shared onscreen came from the way they felt about each other in real life.

“We channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” she said.

