share tweet pin email

Hoda Kotb’s guest co-host on the Fourth Hour Friday is “Nashville” star Charles Esten, who’s brought along his wife, Patty, and teenage daughter Addie. He shares about how Addie’s leukemia diagnosis when she was a toddler drew their family closer, performs a lullaby he sang to her, and claims he “sold” one of his three children to buy tickets to “Springsteen on Broadway.”