Bubba Wallace put a ring on it!

On Friday, the NASCAR driver announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on social media.

Wallace posted several sweet photos of the special occasion on Instagram, including one of himself getting down on one knee in front of a waterfall, with the caption, “Soooooo yeah…I have no idea why the hell I waited so long!! Here’s to forever babe, love you @amandacarter17!!”

On Twitter, the 27-year-old added, “The wait is over!! Here’s to forever! Forever ever!”

Carter shared the news on her Instagram with a photo of the showing off her engagement ring and Wallace pointing to it with the simple caption, “He did good 🥰”

Wallace and Carter were all smiles after Wallace popped the question. Ray Duker / @rayduker / Instagram

Wallace and Carter have been together since 2016 and frequently share photos of their lives on social media, so many fans and supporters were excited to congratulate the happy couple and wish them well.

Famed NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. was quick to comment an hour after Wallace broke the news, simply posting three clapping hands emoji.

“Congrats bro,” Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wrote.

“It’s about dang time!! Much love to both of y’all 🤘🏼🤘🏼,” added Fit for a King drummer Jared Easterling.

In October 2017, Wallace, who was born Darrell Wallace Jr., was officially introduced as a NASCAR team driver, making him the first Black driver to have a full-time Cup ride.

Last June, Wallace was thrust into the spotlight when a member of his team reported to NASCAR that a noose had been placed in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway. Following the discovery, drivers and crews pushed Wallace's car to the front of the pit road in a show of solidarity, before the GEICO 500 race.

A day after the race, an investigation by the FBI concluded that the alleged noose was a pull-down rope with a loop that was located on an overhead door and had been in the garage since the last Talladega race the previous fall in 2019.

In an interview with TODAY’s Craig Melvin for the “Inspiring America” series dedicated to people who have had a positive impact on their communities, Wallace says, he doesn’t see race when it comes to racing.

“The whole Black, white deal, I’ve never seen it. Still don’t.” Wallace says when discussing the racial makeup of NASCAR’s fans and crew. “It’s just drivers. I didn’t need representation to become part of the sport. Next thing you know you’re here. You’re at the Cup level.”