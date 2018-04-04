Naomi Watts remembers late ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger on his birthday

share tweet pin email

Naomi Watts is honoring the memory of ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger on what would have been the late actor's 39th birthday.

The "Twin Peaks" star, who dated Ledger from 2002 to 2004, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a sweet photo of herself holding hands with him at the 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"Happy birthday to this darling heart. We will never forget you," Watts captioned the pic.

The 49-year-old actress also shared photos of the late "Dark Knight" star on her Instagram Story, writing "Beautiful Heath" on one.

Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose in 2008.

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage Naomi Watts and Heath Ledger at the Hollywood Film Festival's Hollywood Movie Awards.

Though the two stars, who both began their acting careers in Australia, dated for just a few years, Watts has made no secret of how much Ledger meant to her.

"We had a beautiful relationship, only a couple of years, but he was a man who was completely full of joy, and there was a lot of laughing and affection," Watts told More magazine in 2011. "He was really a very special soul and made a great impact on my life."

This past January, the actress paid tribute to Ledger on the 10th anniversary of his death.

"Thinking about this beautiful soul today," she captioned a black-and-white photo of him. "10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit."

Following the couple's breakup, Ledger went on to spend three years with actress Michelle Williams. The pair welcomed a daughter, Matilda, in October 2005, and separated just a few months before Ledger's death.

Watts has two sons, Alexander, 10, and Samuel, 9, with her former partner, actor Liev Schreiber. The pair split in 2016 after 11 years together.