Naomi Campbell pens moving tribute for godson Harry Brant who died at 24

Naomi Campbell is paying tribute to her godson Peter Brant just days after his death.

Brant's parents, billionaire Peter Brant and supermodel Stephanie Seymour, confirmed in a statement to TODAY earlier this week that the 24-year-old died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. In the statement, the parents said their son "was just days away from re-entering rehab."

"It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication," the couple wrote. "Our hearts are shattered."

On Friday, Campbell took to Instagram to address the loss of Brant and shared two photos of the pair together.

"It’s taken me a few days to get my head around this to digest the fact my beautiful godson Harry Brant has gone to the spiritual world," she wrote.

The supermodel described Brant as having "this innate magical joy" since birth and said he shared his happiness with everyone around him.

"I would take you to my meetings, and they would ask me, if they could hire you, you were not even 10 yrs old, smart as a whip, creativity bursting from you on every level," she continued.

The 50-year-old said Brant has taken a piece of her heart with him and sent her condolences to his immediate and extended family members.

"Too young . . to go, I will love you unconditionally always, and I know Papa Azzedine and Franca will take care of you on the other side! Where we will meet and be in joy once more," Campbell wrote.

Brant, whose parents described him as "a creative, loving and powerful soul," regularly attended fashion and art events and contributed a series of columns to Interview magazine, which his father publishes.

On Thursday, Peter Brant II also honored his late brother on social media. The 27-year-old shared a photo of Brant that was taken on his "last day" and described his brother as "a true angel of light."

"It is impossible to express the devastation I feel for the loss of one with whom I shared not only a lifetime of beautiful memories, but with one who cared so deeply for my own happiness, was so devoted to my personal comfort," he wrote. "It is the loss not only of a brother, but of a best friend, my other half."

Musician and actor Courtney Love also paid tribute to Brant this week and compared him to her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

"Harry, my love , you were too good for this world. The only child, other than my Frances Bean, I’ve ever loved so much," she wrote. "I know that my Kurt, another boy so much like you, so empathic, too beautiful to be here long, who saw the beauty in even the ugliest , will be there for you."