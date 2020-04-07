'The Nanny' cast reunites (remotely!) for reading of 1993 pilot episode

It’s been 27 years since “The Nanny” first debuted in prime time and more than 20 since the beloved sitcom took its final TV bow. But faithful fans of the series finally have something new to celebrate.

On Monday, the “flashy girl from Flushing” returned to the screen!

And she brought her friends along, too, for one highly anticipated and well-timed YouTube reunion.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Isn’t it great to see the whole cast back together again?” leading lady Fran Drescher said as she and 13 of her former co-stars and guest stars gathered, via Zoom, for a reading of the show’s 1993 pilot.

“The Nanny Episode 1: Pandemic Table Read” featured Drescher, who reprised her role as fashionable Queens native Fran Fine, Charles Shaughnessy (Maxwell Sheffield), Daniel Davis (Niles), Lauren Lane (C.C. Babcock), Nicholle Tom (Maggie Sheffield), Benjamin Salisbury (Brighton Sheffield), Alex Sternin (Eddie), Renee Taylor (Sylvia Fine), Madeline Zima (Grace Sheffield), DeeDee Rescher (Dottie) Rachel Chagall (Val) and Jonathan Penner (Danny). Series co-creator, and Drescher’s ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, was there, too, as was Ann Hampton Callaway, who returned to perform the show’s theme song for the special event.

Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) and Mr. Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) were together again for the one-time-only performance. Sony Pictures Entertainment/ Youtube

"Laughter is the best medicine!" Drescher told Variety ahead of the online event. "So, in these challenging times, Peter and I thought, wouldn't it be great if we pulled together the original cast of 'The Nanny' for a virtual read of the pilot? It's a once in a lifetime pandemic performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well."

The 33-minute experience, interspersed with scenes from the actual pilot episode, proved a big hit with fans longing for some carefree entertainment during not-so-carefree times.

The cast of "The Nanny" circa 1993. Sony Pictures Television

“I laughed and smiled for 30 mins straight,” one viewer noted in the YouTube comments section. “That hasn't happened in what feels like such a long time.”

“Even in these isolated times there's a silver lining,” another wrote. “And it's this.”

One fan raved, “This just made my day and week and month and the whole year maybe,” while yet another added, “Bring back the show weekly for these readings.”

That might be a bit much to hope for, but there is a chance fans will find another way to get their “Nanny” fix. Once Broadway is up and running again, there’s a plan to bring a musical version of the story to the stage.