'The Nanny' cast reuniting for a reading of the pilot episode

"The Nanny" is coming to your home!

OK, not literally ... but in all the ways that count. The classic 1990s sitcom starring Fran Drescher is a cult favorite among millions of fans, all of whom are undoubtedly missing their favorite caretaker.

Well, wait no more: Drescher and her former co-stars will participate in a Zoom-based reading of the original pilot episode of the series, which originally aired Nov. 3, 1993.

The cast of "The Nanny" in 1997, from l. in back: Charles Shaughnessy (Maxwell Sheffield); Fran Drescher (Fran Fine); Nicholle Tom (Margaret "Maggie" Sheffield); Benjamin Salisbury (Brighton Sheffield); and Madeline Zima (Grace Sheffield). CBS via Getty Images

"Laughter is the best medicine!" Drescher told Variety in a statement Tuesday. "So, in these challenging times, (show co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson) and I thought, wouldn't it be great if we pulled together the original cast of 'The Nanny' for a virtual read of the pilot? It's a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well."

"The Nanny" ran for six seasons, from 1993-99, and featured Drescher as the fashionable title hire who ultimately falls for her employer, Mr. Sheffield (played by Charles Shaughnessy). She also has a particularly unique voice.

The reunion cast includes Drescher, Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor, Alex Sternin, Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, Rachel Chagall and Jonathan Penner. The only member of the original cast who's not joining in is James Marsden, according to Variety.

Sony Pictures YouTube will post the reading on Monday morning. What a great way to start another week indoors!

We've been excited about something big coming from "The Nanny" and Drescher since last week, when the actress tweeted a teasing reply to a fan's desire to have the show in a place she could stream it.

So it turns out that this table read is the big surprise, but Drescher can also be seen on NBC's "Indebted" these days — and "The Nanny" is available on The Roku Channel, Cozi TV and Logo TV.