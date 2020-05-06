'N Sync reunites virtually to celebrate Lance Bass' birthday

Guess what? It's gonna be him!

May 4 was a big day for a lot of folks, many of whom were celebrating the "Star Wars" tie-in with memes and themes. But for 'N Sync member Lance Bass, it was all about celebrating his 41st birthday!

Now, during a time of quarantine and pandemic, this means he couldn't actually have his old bandmates and pals to hang out with, but fortunately, they brought the party to him (and his husband, Michael Turchin), as he revealed in an Instagram video posted Tuesday (warning, some vulgarity both spoken and in cake icing).

"Holy hell! I thought releasing @jax.justaddx was going to be the extent of my bday celebrations," he wrote in the caption, referring to a new nonalcoholic mixer line he's involved with. "But boy was I wrong!! My loved ones made it so special. I'm still in shock."

According to Bass, "It started with a parade of cars outside my house with a few friends. I had enough food sent over to feed an army. And I dug into SIX birthday cakes. And to top it off Michael through me a surprise virtual bday party with some of my favorite people! Here’s a sample of how it all went down. Thank you to everyone who made this weird birthday the best ever!"

Four out of five band members is a pretty great turnout! lancebass/Instagram

So how did it go down? Based on the highlight reel, he got a birthday cake shaped like a toilet paper roll, and a mini-cactus piñata from his onetime bandmate Joey Fatone, who dialed in for a video chat. Fellow bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez also phoned in for the shared call, though Justin Timberlake did not. Other drop-ins included Frankie Grande, Shoshana Bean, Kristin Chenoweth and other friends and family.

Be sure to stay tuned for a big "reveal" at the end of the video, when Bass stands up (spoiler: He's not wearing pants, just undies)!

'N Sync, circa 2000: Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez Getty Images

'N Sync was one of the biggest boy bands of the 1990s and early 2000s, earning eight Grammy nominations and selling tens of millions of albums. They last released music together in 2002, but have largely remained friends and during the quarantine have held private virtual reunions with one another.

After the celebrations, Bass also posted a "thank you" video, telling everybody how much he appreciated them "sharing the love."

"May the 4th be with you. Thank you for all the love today!!!!" he wrote in the caption.

Happy birthday again, Lance!