'My Unorthodox Life' star Miriam Haart reveals she's dating a woman

It looks like someone has stolen Miriam's "Haart"!
Miriam Haart shared a photo of herself kissing Nathalie Ulander on a balcony in Paris.
By Kait Hanson

Miriam Haart has some news!

Haart, who stars in Netflix's breakout summer reality series "My Unorthodox Life", posted an update to Instagram Wednesday sharing that she's now dating Nathalie Ulander.

"Secrets out, and so am I," Haart captioned a carousel of three photos alongside a red heart. In the photos, Haart is pictured with Ulander standing on a balcony in Paris, France, where the two share a kiss and intimate moment.

The 21-year-old daughter of fashion designer and entrepreneur Julia Haart openly discussed her sexuality in season one of the family's show while dating both men and women, but not all family members appeared initially supportive.

In the series, Haart's 28-year-old sister, Batsheva, expressed concern when Miriam made out at a work party with a woman, but it appears big sister is on board now.

Batsheva commented "Yasssssss" alongside a red heart emoji on Miriam's post, and celebrated the announcement with an adorable Instagram post of her own.

"@miriamhaart has an update to share," she captioned a photo of what appears to be the sisters enjoying a double date with a pink heart emoji.

The Netflix series follows the Haart family, led by matriarch Julia, who fled an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in 2013 at age 43 with her four children —Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam and Aron. Haart's youngest son, Aron, still splits his time with Julia's ex-husband, who lives in upstate New York.

“I thought it was a story that needed to be told," Julia, who works as the CEO of Elite World Group, told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna earlier this month on the debut of the show. "My last straw was Miriam. Here is a girl who, had I stayed, by 18 she would be married...and that would have been her life. I saw them pushing her down and I couldn't let it happen anymore."

