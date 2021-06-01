Cruz said it wasn’t until about four or five years after “My So-Called Life” ended that he fully understood the character’s impact on young viewers.

“I didn't get a lot of fan mail, because I think a lot of the young people who were affected by Rickie Vasquez in the moment didn't have the capacity to really put it into words,” he said. “But I did receive a couple of letters and one of them, I remember quite vividly, was written in pen and you could see where the teardrops had fallen onto the page and smeared the ink, where he described to me how miserable his life was, and how seeing this character helped him understand that he just had to hold on a little longer, so that he could be around people who would someday understand. And so to me, that was fuel for an entire career — not just finishing that show, but I understood the power and responsibility of what I did.”

Claire Danes (second from right) starred in "My So-Called Life," along with Jason Leto (Jordan Catalano), A.J. Langer (Rayanne Graff), Wilson Cruz (Rickie Vasquez), Lisa Wilhoit (Danielle Chase), Devon Odessa (Sharon Cherski), Claire Danes (Angela Chase) and Devon Gummersall (Brian Krakow). Mark Seliger / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Cruz, who was 20 when the show premiered on ABC, reflected on what a character like Rickie would have meant to him when he was in high school.

“He would have made me feel less alone,” he said. “I actually know what he would have meant to me because playing him gave me all of those things. He freed me. He gave me strength. He made me believe that I could do this. Up until I played Rickie Vasquez, my idea of being an actor, of being a professional actor and being paid and being allowed to do this was just that, was just an idea. And it wasn't until (‘My So-Called Life’ creator) Winnie Holzman plucked me out of nowhere and said ‘Yes, you can do this and here it is.’ It was in that moment that it all became real, that my life was in Technicolor in that moment, from black and white.”

“My So-Called Life” began streaming on Hulu in March, and Cruz is looking forward to the show resonating with a new generation of teens.

“I hope what I hoped back then, which is that they see themselves as whole and complete and perfect, just as they are made,” Cruz said. “You know what I love about Rickie is that he even resonates to trans kids today, to kids who are nonbinary, who find themselves feeling fluid, about not only their sexuality but their gender identity. And I hope that they gain strength from knowing that we have always been here. LGBTQ students have been in existence forever and we will be here forever, and Rickie Vasquez was just the first person to say, ‘I deserve to be loved too,’ and I hope that they walk away from the show feeling that.”

Courtesy Wilson Cruz

Last year, Cruz executive-produced the Apple TV+ docuseries “Visible: Out on Television,” which chronicled the history of LGBTQ representation on TV.

“I wanted to show viewers that this didn't just happen, that the ubiquity of LGBTQ people on television was something that took concerted effort on the part of some really brave people — actors and writers, activists, journalists, who really made it a mission to help educate the American public,” he said. “And that we did it by revealing ourselves, by showing our lives and the way that we love and who we are. We did it by being vulnerable in that way. And we did it by coming into people's homes.”

Cruz currently stars as Dr. Hugh Culber on “Star Trek: Discovery,” which won a GLAAD Media Award For outstanding drama series in April. He also praised “Pose,” which won the award the previous two years, as “transformational for television.”