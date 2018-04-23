'My hero': Tori Spelling honors late father's birthday with sweet childhood pics

share tweet pin email

Tori Spelling honored her "hero" on Sunday.

The 44-year-old actress and author took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late father, television legend Aaron Spelling, on what would have been his 95th birthday. Spelling shared a pair of sweet childhood photos, revealing special memories with each.

"Today is the birthday of my hero," she wrote next to a pic of her as a young girl grinning in her father's embrace. "A creative genius that touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with."

"He was loved by all but I’m lucky because I got to call him Dad," Spelling gushed of the mastermind producer behind several decades' worth of classic TV shows, including "Charlie's Angels," "Dynasty" and "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Proud Spelling also shared a black-and-white pic of her and her father wrapped in plush beach towels after a swim, noting it was one of her favorite photos of them together.

"I loved when my Dad took me in the pool on the weekends," wrote the star, whose career was launched when she was cast as Donna Martin on "90210."

Getty Images

She also shared an adorable memory of a childhood game she played with her dad, who began his own Hollywood career as an actor in the early 1950s before moving into behind-the-scenes work.

"In our jacuzzi we used to play 'restaurant,' Chasen's (an iconic L.A. landmark restaurant in B.H. when I was a kid), to be exact. We played waiter and customer. He always ordered 'Steak Aaron' (named after him at Chasen's)," Spelling wrote, adding. "Miss you, Daddy."

The reality TV alum, who has five kids — Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1 —with hubby, Dean McDermott, asked fans, "Which of my babies do you think I look like in this pic?"

Her mom, Candy Spelling, also honored the late producer, who died in 2006, calling him "the most wonderful husband and father."

"Aaron loved life and cherished all those around him!" she wrote. "He would have been 95 years old today."