I’ll never forget the first 15 minutes of my first trip to Action Park as a kid.

My younger brother and I were mulling over which ride to try first when I saw a guy who looked to be in his 20s with a feathered mullet turn and show his friend the back of his leg.

“Is it bad?” he asked.

The guy’s leg had a giant, oozing, red burn that made your skin sting just looking at it.

His friend laughed and said, “Not as bad as this!”

Then he yanked the side of his mouth open to reveal a bloody space where one of his teeth used to be.

The Cannonball Loop, Action Park's most intimidating slide. Legend had it that teeth were embedded on the inside after an unfortunate rider smacked his face going around the loop. Warner Media Group

It was as though the summertime gods were telling me, Welcome to Action Park, kid. This ain't Disneyland.

For about a half-dozen years, starting when I was 11, my family, friends and I regularly made summertime pilgrimages to the park.

Action Park's wild history has been well-documented; it has been the subject of magazine articles, a book by the late park owner's son, a documentary short, and it served as the inspiration for a 2018 Johnny Knoxville movie, "Action Point."

It has received renewed attention thanks to a new movie, “Class Action Park," which is currently on HBO Max. Watching it was like taking a nostalgia trip back to the black-and-blue — but undeniably thrilling — summers of my childhood.

In a statement to TODAY, Andy Mulvihill, the son of late park founder Eugene Mulvihill, took issue with the the HBO movie, saying it was "full of inaccuracies."

"I’d you want the real story of what happened read my book ... and ask the millions of customers who loved the place and came back summer after summer for 20 years. They are the true unbiased judges."

As an 11-year-old in 1987, I had no idea about the park's wild reputation. Founded in 1978, it was located in the rural town of Vernon, about an hour and a half west of New York City.

Even back then, it was known as “Traction Park” (and, yes, “Class Action Park”), from the injury lawsuits that were rumored to have been filed. (A 2018 oral history of the park reported that when the park closed in 1997, it owed $3.8 million as a result of lawsuits.)

I was just excited because we had driven almost two hours from my home on the Jersey Shore to finally go to the place where, as the local commercials blared, “The action never stops!”

That combination of real terror and exhilaration made it like no other park I’ve ever attended.

During that first visit, all of the initial euphoria quickly evaporated when I saw the Alpine Slide, the ride Mr. Mullet and his toothless pal were exiting when I entered.

In the 2013 documentary short, one former visitor describes it as "a giant track to rip people's skin off disguised as a children's ride."

Sure. But I was even more scared of enduring one of the worst taunts in an 11-year-old’s world: “What are you, chicken?”

The park was actually a ski resort during the winter, so there was a ski lift that took you up the mountain to reach the top of the Alpine Slide. Once you got to the top, there was no turning back. There was only one way down.

“I heard a dude died on this ride,” someone in line would say, and your heart would start hammering.

The proper attire to protect your legs on that ride might have been leather motorcycle chaps and a helmet. But because it was 90 degrees out (and we were at a water park) everyone was wearing bathing suits and shorts. But there was no water. Just a small rectangular cart and a long, winding, concrete track.

On my first ride, the Alpine Slide started off without any issues before gravity started to do its job and I began to pick up steam. That’s when I learned that the brakes on my cart weren't in great shape, so I overcompensated, yanked hard on the handle and almost flew over the front onto the track.

Scott Stump as an 11-year-old, in waters much calmer than anything at Action Park. Courtesy Scott Stump

I quickly let go and tried my best to steer as I went sailing down the rest of the course, rocketing past people sprawled out in the grass because they'd lost control. I made it to the bottom with only a small scrape on my knee, feeling like I had survived skydiving without a parachute.

Another difference between Action Park and regular amusement parks like Disney World was the ominous things you'd hear from older kids while waiting on line for various rides.

“I heard a dude died on this ride,” someone would say, and your heart would start hammering.

"My friend told me that a kid drowned in this pool," you might hear, before dipping your toe in the water.

This was well before Google, so what did we know? This was the age of the urban myth, when we thought Mikey from the Life cereal commercials had died from eating Pop Rocks and soda because our friend’s sister’s Canadian cousin said it was true. Maybe we really should be worried that someone had actually died on the Alpine Slide.

I found out years later, it tragically was true.