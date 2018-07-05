'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' star Nia Vardalos divorcing husband of 25 years

share tweet pin email

The writer and star behind "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Nia Vardalos, is getting a divorce.

In a joint statement to TODAY, the 55-year-old actress and her husband of almost 25 years, actor Ian Gomez, confirmed that they've parted ways.

"We’ve been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time," they explained. "Our relationship became a friendship, so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable."

In addition to remaining friends, Vardalos and Gomez will also remain co-parents. They have one daughter together, Ilaria, whom they adopted in 2008.

"It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday’s news," their statement continued. "Thank you for respecting our privacy. – Nia & Ian"

Gomez, 52, was a co-star alongside Vardalos in both her original box office hit and the 2016 sequel, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2."

The two married in September of 1993, at which point Gomez converted to the Greek Orthodox Church — a familiar plot point to fans of Vardalos' 2002 script. Their marriage partially inspired the big-screen production of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," as well as the one-woman stage play that preceded it.