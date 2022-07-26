Wynonna Judd tears up while performing ‘Both Sides Now’ with Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell surprised fans on Sunday when she performed a few of her classic songs at Rhode Island’s Newport Folk Festival.

Many of her fellow musicians, like Wynonna Judd, Brandi Carlile and Marcus Mumford, joined Mitchell on stage for her set.

Questlove, who also performed at the annual festival with his band, The Roots, posted a video on Instagram of Carlile introducing Mitchell to the audience.

After giving a lengthy speech to the crowd, Carlile asked, “How are we going to have a Joni Jam without our queen?”

The crowd seemed to realize what was about to happen and began to cheer loudly.

“Let’s make history together!” Carlile said. “And please welcome back to the Newport stage for the first time since 1968, Joni Mitchell!”

Mitchell then appeared on stage in front of a mic as Carlile sat beside her.

Mitchell performs at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival on July 24, 2022. Douglas Mason / Getty Images

In the caption, Questlove wrote, “Holy Ish dude I opened for @JoniMitchell today yo! KING #JONIMITCHELL!!!!!

He added, “YO!!!!!!!! WOW I will NEVER drop the opportunity to slam dunk remind y’all that I opened up for JONI.”

Twitter and YouTube videos from the event show the 78-year-old singer-songwriter singing along to her hits like “A Case of You” and “Big Yellow Taxi.”

Brandi Carlile introduced Joni Mitchell for a special Joni Jam at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe / Getty Images

At the end of the catchy track, Mitchell delivered her famous, “Put up a parking lot” line and laughed.

Mitchell also crooned along to “Both Sides Now,” with Judd seated behind her. In a YouTube video of the performance, Judd sheds a few tears as she provides some backing vocals.

Her appearance over the weekend marks her first live performance since she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015.

Last year, she sat down with Clive Davis for her first interview since the health scare.

“Well, you know, when I first started writing less from fantasy,” Mitchell told Davis at the time, according to Variety. “When I started scraping my own soul more and getting more humanity in it, it scared the singer-songwriters around me. The men seemed (to) be nervous about it, almost like Dylan plugging in and going electric. Like, ‘Does this mean we have to do this now?’”

She laughed and continued, “But over time, I think it did make an influence. I think it encouraged people to write more from their own experience.”

Although her appearance at the Newport Folk Festival was her first public performance in years, Mitchell has been playing her songs privately for her famous friends.

Last year, Carlile stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and revealed that she and other singers like Dolly Parton, Chaka Khan and Harry Styles had been attending small performances with the folk singer at her home before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things are starting to come back and I think it’s time to bring the Joni music back,” Carlile told Ellen DeGeneres, who had also been invited to the intimate gathering before. “She’s such an inspiring woman. I love her so much.”