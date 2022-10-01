If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Wynonna Judd has kept her promise to her fans.

On Sept. 30, she kicked off the final tour of The Judds just a few months after mother Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30.

On Friday, the 11-city tour started at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and in a clip that a fan shared on social media, Judd appears to get emotional onstage as she sings alongside Brandi Carlile.

"I'm speechless, actually," Judd said in the clip, which was shared by Twitter user Lynne J. Johnson's Twitter account.

"Thank you for coming to my party," Judd added.

Another fan who shared a video of the concert wrote "Such an amazing night!! I hope everyone is reminded of how amazing The Judds legacy was and also how amazing Wynonna Judd is!! @Wynonna She is a force of nature with a voice to move mountains!!"

Before she was set to take the stage, Judd shared a clip on Instagram of what fans could expect to see during the show.

"Just a little sneak peek," she captioned the clip, which family photos of herself and her mother.

Judd also shared how she was preparing for her performance by posting a photo of 19 cans of glitter spray on her Instagram Stories with the caption "Can't ever have enough sparkles!"

Wynonna Judd/Instagram

In a separate story, she shared a picture of a few tour buses sitting outside of the venue.

Wynonna Judd/Instagram

The tour is scheduled to perform at 10 more cities, including Toledo, Ohio, on Oct. 1, with a final stop scheduled for Oct. 29 in Lexington, Kentucky.

In addition to Carlile, more stars are expected to take the stage, including Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood.

In May 2022, during a celebration of her mother's life and music career, Judd confirmed that the tour would go on after Naomi Judd's death.

“So, I made a decision and I thought I’d share it on national television. That after a lot of thought, I’m going to have to honor her and do this tour. I’m just going to have to,” she said, to claps and cheers from the audience. “Because that’s what you would want, and Bono once told me give them what they want, not what you want.”

“I didn’t know if I could go on without her,” Judd continued. “Oh, God. Life is so strange. It’s so devastatingly beautiful what happened here tonight, so we will continue this spectacle. That’s what she would want, right?”

Related: