Wynonna Judd opens up about how husband Cactus supports her through difficult times

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser’s bond began long before she and the drummer swapped vows at her Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, home 10 years ago.

In fact, the 58-year-old country music star once confessed she's loved the man who eventually became her third husband since years before she married her first two spouses. It's a relationship that's only grown stronger over the years — and it’s made her stronger, too.

Now, in an interview published five months after suffering the loss of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd explains how Moser's support helps her survive.

“He’s the most tough and tender man I’ve ever been with that I trust,” The Judds singer told People magazine. “We are so connected. It’s crazy how connected we are. I trust him with my life, which, I can’t always say that about men in my life.”

She went on to give examples of just how Moser, 65, shows his devotion.

“He will take me by my hands and say, ‘Honey, you’ve done your best.’ And I start to cry,” Judd said. “And he’s right. I’ve done my best. He helps me to give myself a break, because I’ll try to be really eloquent or I’ll try to say something brilliant or try to come up with the right answer and he’ll say, ‘Honey? Stop. Take a breath.’”

And since her mother's death, there are times that's exactly what she's needed to hear.

“Sometimes I just need to stop and take a breath,” she continued. “I’m so hard on myself. I was always taught to do it better, do it better, do it better."

Judd, who's currently on her The Judds farewell tour as a tribute to her mom, added that Moser has the perfect response to that, too.

"Sometimes he’ll say, ‘Honey, your best is good enough.’”