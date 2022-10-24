Wynonna Judd calls herself an ‘orphan’ following mom Naomi Judd’s death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Wynonna Judd’s family life has drastically changed in the wake of the death of her mother, Naomi, who died by suicide in April.

The country singer says she “became an orphan” after her mother’s death, which prompted a new dynamic in her relationship with her sister, actor Ashley Judd.

“Well, when I became an orphan, I took a real strong look around me and said, ‘OK. Forgiveness. Forgiveness is key.’ Ashley and I are closer than we’ve been in a long time. So, get off our backs there, press. We love each other. And we show up for each other,” she said Oct. 24 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“We don’t agree on much, but we support one another, and we agree to disagree. And we’ve had some tough conversations lately about ‘What are we going to do?’ now that we have each other.”

Judd, who was on TODAY to perform as part of the Citi Music Series, says she feels different since she lost her mother.

“I feel a lot more tender than I did, and I was always tender-hearted, but I feel even more so now,” she said. “You’re such a strong, yet tender, person. You know what it’s like to feel the loss and the love at the same time. Oftentimes, it’s joy and sorrow at the same time.”

Judd also believes joy and sorrow play vital roles in our roles and help shape her.

“Hold space for each one. They both matter and they’re both important,” she said. “If I didn’t feel the way I did, I wouldn’t sing the way I do.”

Judd, who is performing solo on her mother-daughter tour — which has had dates added to it — knows she can also help others through her music.

“I’m the backdrop of lives and I know that’s important and I take it very seriously,” she said.

Judd has not been shy about mourning the loss of her mother.

“I’m somewhere between hell and hallelujah,” she told Hoda Kotb earlier on TODAY.

“And these shows are healing me, one show at a time. And all my friends are coming and it’s like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end. I feel like I’m doing a victory lap and the fans are watching me and they’re for me because they grew up with me.”