All the details on Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor's new song 'Wrap Me Up'

Watch out, Mariah Carey: There's a new holiday hit on the charts.

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon teamed up with pop star Meghan Trainor to create a new holiday duet, "Wrap Me Up," which premiered on Nov. 17 and is currently a No. 2 song on the iTunes chart.

"We got a chance at No. 1!" Fallon told TODAY's Al Roker at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23. "Let's do it!"

"They're coming for Mariah Carey!" Al shouted, before Fallon started pleading with the Queen of Christmas.

"Come on, Mariah, share! Share a little bit!" Fallon yelled along the parade route.

When did 'Wrap Me Up' come out?

Fallon and Trainor's holiday duet dropped on Nov. 17, and Fallon shared the story of how the song came to be on "The Tonight Show."

"If you know me, you know that I love the holidays. I love holiday music and if it were up to me, I will listen to 'Jingle Bells' in August," Fallon said in a clip posted on Nov. 14. "And I've always wanted to do something with Meghan Trainor."

Fallon said he sent a voice memo of a holiday song titled "Wrap It Up" to the singer, and performed a bit of the melody. "I didn't hear back from Meghan," he said, as the audience laughed.

But a few weeks later, Fallon said he got a call from Trainor, who had spiced up the song and renamed it "Wrap Me Up."

"She goes, 'Hey, I took your idea, and instead of 'Wrap It Up,' I made it into 'Wrap Me Up,' like, I'm the gift. You know, like, Hey, you're looking at it.' I was like, I love this," he said.

"So she played me the song. And let me tell you something, she can sing," he continued. "This song is a bop. The song is a banger. This song eats. This song slaps."

'Wrap Me Up' is climbing the charts

The single is currently No. 2 on the iTunes charts — behind rapper Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me."

Fallon said on "The Tonight Show" on Nov. 22 his track was also the No. 1 song added to pop music stations.

"I don't know what that means, but that's major right?" Fallon said.

How to listen to 'Wrap Me Up'

"Wrap Me Up" is available to listen to on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Pandora and more.