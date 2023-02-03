Who is Navarone Garibaldi Garcia? All about Priscilla Presley’s son

Some may be surprised to learn that Priscilla Presley is a mom of two.

In 1987, more than a decade after her divorce from Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley welcomed a second child with producer Marco Garibaldi, her partner of over two decades.

Their son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, became the half-brother to the late Lisa Marie Presley, who died at 54 in January after experiencing cardiac arrest.

Garcia, 35, is the frontman and co-founder of the band Them Guns. Being part of the music industry has proved a steep learning curve, he said, despite the family roots.

“I thought, ‘OK, I’m going into the family business. I’ll write a song, and then we’ll start touring it,’” he told People. “I didn’t realize it takes way more than that.”

The band, self-described as “synth rock,” is set to release a new single, “Acid Plane,” in 2023 with tour dates to follow.

Curious to learn more about Navarone Garibaldi Garcia? Read on to find out about another member of the Presley family.

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia's father, Marco Garibaldi, is a Brazilian producer

Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi met through mutual friends in 1983, a spokesman for Presley confirmed at the time, per the Chicago Tribune.

Three years later, it was revealed that the pair were expecting their first, and only, child together. Headlines pointed out that Presley, like her "Dallas" character, was also pregnant but not married.

The pair split in 2006 after 20 years together, per Garcia's interview with People.

After the duo parted ways, Garibaldi formed his own production company, Godfather Entertainment, in 2008.

In 2017, Garcia learned that his father, who he had believed to have come to the United States from Italy, was actually from Brazil, he told People. Garibaldi had changed his last name from Garcia in an effort to hide his Hispanic origins, according to his son. (That said, this 1987 article in the Chicago Tribune identifies Garibaldi as being Brazilian).

When Garcia confronted his father about his heritage, his father reportedly told him to “lose (his) number,” Garcia told People. Since the discovery, Garcia has connected with his extended family members in Brazil.

“I lost one family member but I gained 20-plus,” he told People. “I have zero regrets.”

He got married in 2022

In February 2022, Garcia tied the knot with Elisa Achilli, 23, in Switzerland at the Schloss Hunigen Hotel, according to Presley's personal Instagram account.

“I couldn’t be happier!” she wrote in the post.

The pair had been together for four years prior to the wedding, Presley shared with People. Garcia had proposed to Achilli on Christmas in 2020.

“I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive,” Garcia told People. “She makes everything we do effortless, and I can’t imagine life without her.”

His wife helped him overcome addiction

Garcia credits his love for Achilli for breaking his addiction to fentanyl in 2020, he told People. He had to become clean in order to visit his future wife during the pandemic in Switzerland, where she is from.

“When COVID happened, I wanted to go there and see her for more than three or four days,” he said. “I didn’t want to have to bring a pound of fentanyl with me anywhere I went. I buckled down and said, ‘Let’s see how bad this can get.’”

He then detoxed at Presley's house for a month prior to traveling to see Achilli, he told People.

“It feels like a different lifetime, almost,” he said. “The whole world got a lot better (afterward).”

Garcia said he began using heroin as a teenager, and then began using fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid.

After Lisa Marie Presley died, he posted a picture of them together

On January 13 of this year, a day after Lisa Marie’s Presley's death following cardiac arrest, Garcia posted a throwback photo of him and his half-sister on his personal Instagram account.

“I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words,” he wrote.

But Garcia suggested in the post that the relationship may have been strained.

“I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. Regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home,” he wrote.

Garcia also mentioned Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, in his post.

“I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” he wrote.

The reptile lover has an extensive snake collection

Garcia owns, and breeds, snakes like pythons and lizards, per a Vimeo video showcasing his collection of reptiles at all ages.

He claims he was attacked by a camel the same week his sister died

Speaking to People, Garcia recalled a harrowing and nearly fatal incident that occurred days before Lisa Marie's death.

Garcia says he was feeding a 2,000 pound camel at a sanctuary in California when it turned on him.

“When I ran out of food, it bit me by the hand and lifted me up almost off my feet,” Garcia told People. “It then dropped me on the ground and pounced. While it was pouncing on me, it literally got my whole head in its mouth and bit me.”

Garcia said sanctuary workers struggled to pull the camel off of him, but that a dog, sensing "something was wrong," scared the camel away.

After rushing to the hospital, Garcia had to get 34 staples in his head.

“I mean, I was happy I survived before, but now it’s like, thank God I survived,” he said. “My mom would’ve lost two kids in two weeks."