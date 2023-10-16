The joke is on Gloria Estefan when it comes to her 45-year marriage.

The Grammy-winning singer has peeled back the curtain on the secret to what makes her marriage to husband Emilio Estefan so successful.

“He makes me laugh every day of my life, and sometimes when he doesn’t mean to, which is a lot of the time,” she said Oct. 16 on the 3rd Hour of TODAY.

Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan at the Aspen Ideas: Climate on March 8, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. Mireya Acierto / Getty Images

“We rarely argue because of things of value and our family is our No. 1 priority. But we’re pretty much on the same page for a lot of things, so the less arguments, the better. He’s just a motivational kind of guy. (He) gets up everyday, excited to do things and has been there for me 24/7. I’ve been there for him, even when we have very sexy women in the studio till 3 or 4 in the morning. I know how that is.”

Gloria Estefan, who survived a 1990 tour bus crash that broke her back and nearly left her paralyzed, said she and her husband have a bond that only deepened after the accident.

“We trust each other and we love each other very deeply. It’s only grown deeper,” she said. “The accident really made us way closer.”

The pair, who celebrated their 45th anniversary last month, are still hopelessly devoted to each other. In fact, she had to take extra measures when she starred in a 2022 remake of "Father of the Bride" and had to share a smooch with co-star Andy Garcia.

“I shipped Emilio out of state,” she told TODAY at the time. “I wanted him out of the studio because I didn’t want his energy anywhere near there,” she said while laughing.

“He’s the only man I’ve kissed after Emilio in 47 years!”

Who is Emilio Estefan?

Emilio Estefan is a Grammy-winning musician. He met Gloria Estefan shortly after she graduated high school and they would later work together as members of the Miami Sound Machine.

“He was my first and only boyfriend,” she told Boston radio station WBUR’s “Here & Now” in 2016. “I tell him he got a great deal, especially in the ‘70s, oh my God, the sexual revolution. It was a crazy time. He changed my life, my destiny, my history, but it’s all been good.”

The couple got married in 1978 and are parents to son Nayib, 43, and daughter Emily, 28.

“I always felt that we were meant to be together,” Gloria Estefan told AARP in 2013 about her relationship with Emilio.