Kelly Clarkson usually shines during her “Kellyoke” performances on her talk show, but she made sure to Cher the spotlight on Thursday’s episode.

Clarkson teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to perform a cover of the Sonny and Cher classic, “I Got You Babe.”

The duo was all smiles during their performance and you can see they truly enjoyed themselves, with the pair holding hands when the "Tonight Show" host sang the famous line, “Then put your little hand in mine / There ain’t no hill or mountain we can’t climb.”

At two minutes, the delightful cover runs slightly longer than the typical “Kellyoke” performance, but it’s well worth it, with these two heavyweights putting their stamp on the classic track.

“We nailed it,” Clarkson joked afterward. “I feel like we killed it.”

“Cher just texted. She loves it,” Fallon said before he shared a story of how he tried to convince Cher to slap him when she was a guest on his show, in an homage to her famous slap in “Moonstruck.”

If Cher did indeed like it, she’s hardly alone. Fans couldn’t stop raving about the duet.

“She didn’t out-sing him, whereas she could easily. That’s what we call a queen. So funny,” one person wrote on YouTube.

“Sooo good....Jimmy brought his game! (Kelly’s game is always on point),” another person gushed.

“I Got You Babe” is the signature hit from Sonny & Cher, climbing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965.

Clarkson's duet with Fallon continues a string of memorable “Kellyoke” covers this week. She already covered Dave Matthews Band’s “Crash Into Me” and Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.”