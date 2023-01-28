Watch Harry Styles flawlessly recover after he split his pants during his LA concert

Harry Styles had quite a memorable show.

The “As It Was” singer suffered a wardrobe malfunction at his Jan. 26 concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California. In a video captured and shared on TikTok by a concertgoer, Styles, 28, wears brown pleather pants with a yellow shirt as he moves across the stage.

As he goes down on one knee while performing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” Styles’ pants rip at the seam right by the crotch area. The artist quickly gets up and covers himself with his hand before turning away from the crowd and continuing with the song.

“This is a family show...Or is it?” the TikTok's caption reads.

Styles knew that the show must go on. That same TikToker also shared a second video showing the singer handling the mishap like a pro and using a towel to cover his ripped pants.

At one point in the video, Styles appears to apologize to the group of fans who witnessed the rip, smiling and saying, “I’m so sorry.”

The “Treat People With Kindness” crooner then gets handed a Pride flag by a fan in the audience, which he proceeds to wrap around his waist to cover himself.

Styles returned to Los Angeles for his rescheduled concerts, which originally were set for November. At the time, the singer canceled the shows after contracting the flu, per Billboard.

The singer will continue his “Love On Tour 2023” and hopefully be making an appearance at the 2023 Grammys. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star is currently nominated six Grammy Awards, including album of the year for “Harry’s House,” and song of the year for “As It Was.”

Styles released his third studio album in May, but only a couple months after its release he revealed that he was already working on his next album.

“I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out,” he told Rolling Stone in August.