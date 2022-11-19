Everything you need to know about the AMAs

The American Music Awards are just around the corner and ready for a night of celebrating the biggest names in music.
This year, the prominent fan-voted awards show will commemorate its 50th anniversary, meaning it will surely be a spirited night of celebration and lively performances.
Rap, pop, K-pop, R&B, Latin, and country music dominated music charts this year, and artists the likes of Beyoncé, BTS, and Taylor Swift had big moments with record-shattering concert numbers, as well as album and singles sales.
Below find answers to questions about how, where, and when to tune into the show.
Who is the host of the AMAs this year?
This year’s host of the American Music Awards is Wayne Brady of “Let’s Make A Deal.”
The comedian has some big shoes to fill, considering the show has seen Jimmy Kimmel, Eddie Murphy, and Tracee Ellis Ross host in the past.
Speaking to Variety about being tapped to present the show, Brady remarked, “When they ask you if you want to host, you don’t doddle, you don’t fiddle-faddle. You don’t take time, and you don’t scratch your head. You say, ‘Yes, thank you, when is it? Where’s my tux?’”
How can I watch AMAs 2022?
The “2022 American Music Awards” will air on ABC at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.
The program will be available for streaming on Nov. 21 on Hulu.
Who is performing at the AMAs 2022?
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the AMAs, and artists across genres are expected to pay tribute to their music inspirations. This year’s show will feature special tribute performances.
Perhaps one of the most anticipated moments will be a performance from Pink, who will take to the stage to honor 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John, who died earlier this year in August.
Steve Wonder, Ari Lennox, and Charlie Puth will join the stage together to honor Lionel Richie, who is expected to receive the Icon Award.
How to vote for the AMAs 2022?
Every year, American Music Awards winners are selected by fan voting. Fans can vote on the AMAs site here, on Twitter, and on Discord. According to the awards show site, nominees are determined by streaming and album and song purchases.
Vote Limits: 22 votes per voter
Vote Open: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 a.m. P.T.
Vote Close: Monday, Nov. 14 at 11:59 p.m. P.T.
Discord Vote Open: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. P.T.
Discord Vote Close: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:59 p.m. P.T.
The full list of nominations for the AMAs
Artist of The Year:
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist Of The Year:
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration Of The Year:
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart — Pnau Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favorite Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favorite Music Video
Adele’s “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles’ “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo Or Group
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite Pop Album
Adele’s “30”
Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance”
Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House”
Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM”
Favorite Pop Song
Adele, “Easy On Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Duo Or Group
Dan + Shay, Lady A, Old Dominion, Parmalee, Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Carrie Underwood’s “Denim & Rhinestones”
Luke Combs’ “Growin’ Up”
Cody Johnson’s “Human: The Double Album”
Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Walker Hayes’s “Country Stuff: The Album”
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson’s “’ Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter’s “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan’s “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted on You”
Favorite Male Hip-hop Artist
Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Lil Durk
Favorite Female Hip-hop Artist
Cardi B, GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj
Favorite Hip-hop Album
Future’s “I Never Liked You”
Gunna’s “DS4EVER”
Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
Lil Durk’s “7220”
Polo G “Hall of Fame’s 2.0”
Favorite Hip-hop Song
Future ft. Drake & Tems’ “Wait for U”
Jack Harlow’s “First Class”
Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin”
Latto’s “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&b Artist
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance”
Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”
The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM”
Favorite R&B Song
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favorite Latin Duo Or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny's “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Farruko's “La 167”
J Balvin's “JOSE”
Rauw Alejandro's “Vice Versa”
Rosalía's “Motomami”
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
Karol G, “PROVENZA”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
Favorite Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favorite Rock Song
Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
Favorite Rock Album
Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”
Ghost, “Impera”
Imagine Dragons, “Mercury — Act 1”
Machine Gun Kelly, “mainstream sellout”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited Love”
Favorite Inspirational Artist
Anne Wilson
For King & Country
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Favorite Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Doe
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann
Favorite Dance/electronic Artist
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Favorite Soundtrack
“Elvis”
“Encanto”
“Sing 2”
“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Favorite K-pop Artist
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice