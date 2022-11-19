Everything you need to know about the AMAs

The American Music Awards are just around the corner and ready for a night of celebrating the biggest names in music.

This year, the prominent fan-voted awards show will commemorate its 50th anniversary, meaning it will surely be a spirited night of celebration and lively performances.

Rap, pop, K-pop, R&B, Latin, and country music dominated music charts this year, and artists the likes of Beyoncé, BTS, and Taylor Swift had big moments with record-shattering concert numbers, as well as album and singles sales.

Below find answers to questions about how, where, and when to tune into the show.

Who is the host of the AMAs this year?

This year’s host of the American Music Awards is Wayne Brady of “Let’s Make A Deal.”

The comedian has some big shoes to fill, considering the show has seen Jimmy Kimmel, Eddie Murphy, and Tracee Ellis Ross host in the past.

Speaking to Variety about being tapped to present the show, Brady remarked, “When they ask you if you want to host, you don’t doddle, you don’t fiddle-faddle. You don’t take time, and you don’t scratch your head. You say, ‘Yes, thank you, when is it? Where’s my tux?’”

How can I watch AMAs 2022?

The “2022 American Music Awards” will air on ABC at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The program will be available for streaming on Nov. 21 on Hulu.

Who is performing at the AMAs 2022?

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the AMAs, and artists across genres are expected to pay tribute to their music inspirations. This year’s show will feature special tribute performances.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated moments will be a performance from Pink, who will take to the stage to honor 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John, who died earlier this year in August.

Steve Wonder, Ari Lennox, and Charlie Puth will join the stage together to honor Lionel Richie, who is expected to receive the Icon Award.

How to vote for the AMAs 2022?

Every year, American Music Awards winners are selected by fan voting. Fans can vote on the AMAs site here, on Twitter, and on Discord. According to the awards show site, nominees are determined by streaming and album and song purchases.

Vote Limits: 22 votes per voter

Vote Open: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 a.m. P.T.

Vote Close: Monday, Nov. 14 at 11:59 p.m. P.T.

Discord Vote Open: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. P.T.

Discord Vote Close: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:59 p.m. P.T.

The full list of nominations for the AMAs

Artist of The Year:

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year:

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration Of The Year:

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart — Pnau Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite Music Video

Adele’s “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles’ “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo Or Group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Pop Album

Adele’s “30”

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance”

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM”

Favorite Pop Song

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo Or Group

Dan + Shay, Lady A, Old Dominion, Parmalee, Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Carrie Underwood’s “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs’ “Growin’ Up”

Cody Johnson’s “Human: The Double Album”

Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Walker Hayes’s “Country Stuff: The Album”

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson’s “’ Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter’s “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan’s “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted on You”

Favorite Male Hip-hop Artist

Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-hop Artist

Cardi B, GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-hop Album

Future’s “I Never Liked You”

Gunna’s “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk’s “7220”

Polo G “Hall of Fame’s 2.0”

Favorite Hip-hop Song

Future ft. Drake & Tems’ “Wait for U”

Jack Harlow’s “First Class”

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin”

Latto’s “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&b Artist

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance”

Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM”

Favorite R&B Song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo Or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny's “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Farruko's “La 167”

J Balvin's “JOSE”

Rauw Alejandro's “Vice Versa”

Rosalía's “Motomami”

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “PROVENZA”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite Rock Album

Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”

Ghost, “Impera”

Imagine Dragons, “Mercury — Act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly, “mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited Love”

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson

For King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Doe

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/electronic Artist

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite Soundtrack

“Elvis”

“Encanto”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Favorite K-pop Artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice