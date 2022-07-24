Posh Spice is back! Victoria Beckham sings along to Spice Girls hit in cute video

Victoria Beckham made the ultimate power move at karaoke: performing her own song.

The former member of the Spice Girls took it back to her roots and to 1997 when she broke out her group’s song “Stop” during a karaoke night. She was captured in the act by her husband, David Beckham, who posted a short clip of her performance Instagram on Saturday, July 23.

In the video, Victoria Beckham, 48, donned an all black outfit as she stood in front of a large screen that played the music video for the tune. While she had a microphone in one hand, she used the other to mimic some of the choreography from the original music video, singing along to the chorus while an off-camera audience cheered.

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice,” David Beckham, 47, captioned the video.

On her own Instagram Stories, Victoria Beckham shared the video her husband posted, adding her own message.

“Only for you @davidbeckham,” she wrote, also placing a “Spiceworld” sticker in the bottom right hand corner of the post.

Victoria Beckham / Instagram

Karaoke night has just been one part of the Beckham’s fun-filled family trip across Europe. Both Victoria and David Beckham have been documenting brief moments of their trip, which has included stops in Positano, Italy and Croatia so far.

During their vacation, karaoke wasn't the only thing that her husband apparently coaxed her into doing, either. It appeared he was able to convince his wife to partake in another activity: jet skiing.

In a snap shared on her Instagram, Victoria Beckham posted a photo sitting on a jet ski behind her husband in the middle of the water.

“Yes, that’s right… @davidbeckham got me on a jet ski,” she wrote. What next?!”

While Victoria Beckham has been focusing on other endeavors including her fashion brand and makeup line, she’s been known to throw it back to her days as Posh Spice every once in a while. Though she didn’t join in on the 2019 “Spice World” tour due to prior “business commitments,” she’s said that she “will always be one of the Spice Girls.”

That rang true in November 2019 when she appeared on her now 19-year-old son Romeo’s TikTok for a quick video dancing to the Spice Girls’ 1997 hit “Spice Up Your Life.”

In the video, the mother-son duo broke out some of the old choreography from “Spice World,” taking some creative liberty to spice things up for their silly video.

Romeo kept the caption simple yet fitting to the moment, only writing out the two hashtags, “#spicegirls #poshmum.”

