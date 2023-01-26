Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet pics of Eddie Van Halen and son on late musician's birthday

Valerie Bertinelli is remembering her former husband Eddie Van Halen on his birthday, just over two years after his death from cancer at age 65.

Bertinelli posted two black-and-white selfies, one of her with Van Halen, and one of the pair with their son, Wolfgang Van Halen, captioning the post with a single white heart.

Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, also posted a photo of him and his father, to honor what would be his 68th birthday.

"Wish I could give you a big hug and tell it to you in person," he wrote in the caption. "I love and miss you more than you could ever know."

Bertinelli, whose Instagram handle is @wolfiesmom, was married to Van Halen from 1981 until 2007. The pair remained close after their divorce and she was even by his side in the days before his death, according to her book.

“I love you are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing,” Bertinelli wrote in her memoir, “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.”

She also wrote that they reminisced about the special connection they shared, even though they went on to marry other people after their divorce.

“Maybe next time, right?” Bertinelli recalled saying to him. “Maybe next time we’ll get it right.”

Bertinelli married Tom Vitale in 2011, but the pair divorced last year. She described the day that she heard from her lawyer that all the paperwork had been finalized as "the second best day" of her life.

She said on TODAY in June 2022 she wasn't interested in finding another partner, saying she "can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life."

“I am going to be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” she said. “I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

Wolfgang Van Halen proposed to his longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop in June 2022, to his mother's delight.

“How do I ❤️ this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!” she commented on an Instagram photo of the couple displaying their engagement ring, before adding more heart emojis.