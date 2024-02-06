Usher just announced a new tour kicking off this summer. Here’s how to get tickets

Yeah, yeah, yeah! Usher is going on tour!

The eight-time Grammy winner announced the news on Feb. 6.

"U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024!" he captioned a post on X of the tour poster.

The "Climax" singer has a new album, "Coming Home," that will be released Feb. 9, just two days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show. His "My Way" Las Vegas residency wrapped in December.

Usher chatted with TODAY.com after he appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Nov. 1 about these career milestones.

"What you've done in the past has obviously brought you to this place," he said. "Where you're going to go is a product of how you choose to spend the moments that you have presently. Whether it's celebrating with family, whether it's celebrating the history of what you've done, all of it is what being present is about for me right now."

He said the work he's put in during his career has led to this moment.

"I've worked really, really hard for 30 years. And now being able to have this grand moment of the Super Bowl is a celebration of life. A celebration of passion of an 11-year-old kid who just believed in something that nobody else saw and stayed committed to that. It's led to an amazing journey," he said.

When asked about his new album, he said "Coming Home" is a "return back to center, a return back to the beginning."

"If I started my career being signed to record companies as a way to find my way to what I ultimately want to do, and how I utilize all of what I've learned throughout those years to now represent me in the moment, it's a coming home," he added.

Selections from "Coming Home" in addition to Usher's classic hits will be a part of his "Past Present Future" tour.

Read on for ticket and tour information.

When does Usher's 'Past Present Future' tour start?

The "Past Present Future" tour launches Aug. 20 in Washington, D.C.

How to get tickets to Usher's 'Past Present Future' tour

The general on-sale begins Monday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com

There are also presales by Citi and Verizon, which open Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. local time and run through Sunday, Feb. 11, at 10 p.m. Citi's presale tickets are for cardmembers only and Verizon's is only for their customers.

There are also VIP packages available. More information can be found at vipnation.com.

What are Usher's tour dates?

Aug. 20: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Aug. 24: Baltimore — CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 27: Boston — TD Garden

Aug. 30: Philadelphia — Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 2: Toronto, Ontario, Canada — Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 3: Toronto, Ontario, Canada — Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 6: Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center

Sept. 7: Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center

Sept. 12: Detroit — Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 17: Denver — Ball Arena

Sept. 21: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome

Sept. 22: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome

Sept. 28: Oakland, California — Oakland Arena

Sept. 29: Oakland, California — Oakland Arena

Oct. 4: Dallas — American Airlines Center

Oct. 7: Austin, Texas — Moody Center ATX

Oct. 11: Miami — Kaseya Center

Oct. 12: Miami — Kaseya Center

Oct. 17: Atlanta — State Farm Arena

Oct. 18: Atlanta — State Farm Arena

Oct. 22: Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center

Oct. 26: St. Louis — Enterprise Center

Oct. 28: Chicago — United Center

Oct. 29: Chicago — United Center