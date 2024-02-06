Usher just announced a new tour kicking off this summer. Here’s how to get tickets

Yeah, yeah, yeah! Usher is going on tour!
The eight-time Grammy winner announced the news on Feb. 6.
"U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024!" he captioned a post on X of the tour poster.
The "Climax" singer has a new album, "Coming Home," that will be released Feb. 9, just two days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show. His "My Way" Las Vegas residency wrapped in December.
Usher chatted with TODAY.com after he appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Nov. 1 about these career milestones.
"What you've done in the past has obviously brought you to this place," he said. "Where you're going to go is a product of how you choose to spend the moments that you have presently. Whether it's celebrating with family, whether it's celebrating the history of what you've done, all of it is what being present is about for me right now."
He said the work he's put in during his career has led to this moment.
"I've worked really, really hard for 30 years. And now being able to have this grand moment of the Super Bowl is a celebration of life. A celebration of passion of an 11-year-old kid who just believed in something that nobody else saw and stayed committed to that. It's led to an amazing journey," he said.
When asked about his new album, he said "Coming Home" is a "return back to center, a return back to the beginning."
"If I started my career being signed to record companies as a way to find my way to what I ultimately want to do, and how I utilize all of what I've learned throughout those years to now represent me in the moment, it's a coming home," he added.
Selections from "Coming Home" in addition to Usher's classic hits will be a part of his "Past Present Future" tour.
Read on for ticket and tour information.
When does Usher's 'Past Present Future' tour start?
The "Past Present Future" tour launches Aug. 20 in Washington, D.C.
How to get tickets to Usher's 'Past Present Future' tour
The general on-sale begins Monday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com
There are also presales by Citi and Verizon, which open Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. local time and run through Sunday, Feb. 11, at 10 p.m. Citi's presale tickets are for cardmembers only and Verizon's is only for their customers.
There are also VIP packages available. More information can be found at vipnation.com.
What are Usher's tour dates?
Aug. 20: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Aug. 24: Baltimore — CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 27: Boston — TD Garden
Aug. 30: Philadelphia — Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 2: Toronto, Ontario, Canada — Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 3: Toronto, Ontario, Canada — Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 6: Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center
Sept. 7: Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center
Sept. 12: Detroit — Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 17: Denver — Ball Arena
Sept. 21: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome
Sept. 22: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome
Sept. 28: Oakland, California — Oakland Arena
Sept. 29: Oakland, California — Oakland Arena
Oct. 4: Dallas — American Airlines Center
Oct. 7: Austin, Texas — Moody Center ATX
Oct. 11: Miami — Kaseya Center
Oct. 12: Miami — Kaseya Center
Oct. 17: Atlanta — State Farm Arena
Oct. 18: Atlanta — State Farm Arena
Oct. 22: Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center
Oct. 26: St. Louis — Enterprise Center
Oct. 28: Chicago — United Center
Oct. 29: Chicago — United Center