Usher brought Super Bowl viewers back to the peak aughts with his halftime performance, and a star-studded lineup of guests was there to help.

The "Yeah!" singer opened the 13-minute long performance Feb. 11 singing "Caught Up" dressed in white pants, a cropped white jacket and bedazzled gloves as acrobats danced around him.

Whipping out his legendary moves, Usher moved into "You Don't Have to Call" and "Superstar," before bringing out a coordinated horn section for "Love in This Club."

Usher at the start of his halftime show. Ashley Landis / AP

The crowd was already on their feet, but the show had hardly begun.

Suddenly, the piano intro began to "Ain't Got You," and Alicia Keys appeared behind a flowing red cloth. Singing the 2003 hit, Keys sported a sparkling red jumpsuit with rhinestones lining her collarbone and shoulders.

Usher then reappeared with his jacket off, leaning against the red piano. The two broke into "My Boo," dancing together along a narrow strip of the stage.

Usher and Alicia Keys are each others' "boos." Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

Standing back a solo mic, Usher then moved into "Confessions Part II" and "Nice & Slow".

Then came H.E.R., standing before a roaring crowd for an epic guitar solo. After giving the Grammy winner a moment, Usher returned to center stage for "U Got It Bad." By then, Usher was quite sweaty — and he seductively took off his top while dancing.

Around Usher and H.E.R, a group of roller skaters rolled in, dancing on the circular stage. Usher, who also wore skates, finally hit "OMG" accompanied by a group of backup dancers dressed in black and blue.

This all crescendoed into a cameo from Lil Jon, who took the stage to sing "Turn Down For What" above a screaming crowd on the field while Usher prepped for his final song.

For "Yeah!" Usher was joined by Lil John again, along with Ludacris, will.i.am and a group of dancers. Together, they bring down the house at Allegiant Stadium — and brought on the feels.

The review, from viewers on X? This was an "overdue and well deserved" moment from Usher, who "still got it" as a performer. The set had people "really nostalgic" for the era.

The reunion of Ludacris, will.i.a., Lil John and Usher was akin to the "Avengers assembling for the first time in a decade."

In more Marvel similes, someone else compared it to the moment the "infinity stones all got collected."

Other fans noticed Justin Bieber, who was at the Super Bowl, was not invited to be part of the performance. Usher had signed Bieber to his label in 2008.

The NFL shared a video of Bieber dancing during the halftime show with his wife, Haley Bieber.

Between Usher's performance and Beyoncé's surprise new music announcement, people "got everything they need" from the Super Bowl.