TWICE is determined to keep rising — but they’ll never stop having fun

TWO WEEKS BEFORE SEOLLAL — the first day of the Korean Lunar New Year — the members of the Korean pop group TWICE are seated in a conference room inside the JYP Entertainment headquarters in Seoul.

They are dressed in neutral-colored slacks and shirts, but vocalist Nayeon’s shirt features splashes of pink that match the fuzzy blanket over their laps as they cozy up together. The group is visibly a little tired — and that’s understandable: This Zoom interview, which we conduct in Korean, is happening at the end of a more than 12-hour press day. Still, throughout the conversation, the group banters easily with one another as they discuss their career, the importance of self care and “With YOU-th” — their 13th mini album (K-pop parlance for an EP), out Feb. 23.

Debuting in 2015, TWICE is part of the “third generation” of K-pop groups, which also includes acts like BTS and Blackpink. Their popularity has increased globally each year: They are the first female K-pop group to headline NFL and MLB stadiums in the United States. Their 12th mini-album, “READY TO BE,” had the biggest pure sales week for any female K-pop group in the U.S. And in a poll published by Billboard earlier this month, their latest single, “I Got You,” was selected as the week’s favorite new song by a landslide, beating out releases by Usher, Billy Joel, Don Toliver and Keith Urban. Collectively, the group's music has more than 7 billion streams worldwide.

Now, TWICE is one of the most beloved and bankable K-pop girl groups of all time, thanks to their continued growth as songwriters, phenomenal live shows and an endearing self-awareness. (In 2018, for example, when a fan showed up wearing a shirt with a much-memed photo of Nayeon with her cheeks stuffed with ice cubes, the group couldn’t stop laughing.)

The group’s name refers to being able to move fans twice: once with their music, and a second time with their beauty. The latter is evident when we log on Zoom to chat about it all, but what becomes more apparent throughout our conversation is their sisterhood. There’s just one small problem: Getting all nine members of the group on camera at the same time.

When I mention that I can’t see two of them, Jeongyeon and Mina pop into view. “We are here!” they cheerily declare, as Jihyo moves closer to rapper Dahyun. Tzuyu scooches over by Nayeon, while Chaeyoung, Momo and Sana squeeze together and make a valiant effort to get the group all into one shot. After each of the members introduce themselves, Nayeon points to Momo’s Norwich terrier, who has made himself comfortable on Tzuyu’s lap. She speaks on his behalf: “Hi, I’m Boo!” The sleepy pup barely looks up before quickly dozing off again.