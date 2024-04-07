Trisha Yearwood reacts to being recognized for humanitarian efforts at CMT Awards: 'It almost feels awkward'

It's a big night for country singer Trisha Yearwood.

At the CMT Music Awards on April 7, the 59-year-old is set to receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award in honor of her “kind heart and good deeds.”

The award “recognizes an artist, duo/group or industry veteran who demonstrates an exceptional dedication to the community and their fellow artists as Cash did,” states the CMT in an announcement.

Speaking to the Austin American-Statesman, Yearwood said she was “so happy” to be awarded an honor named after Cash, but opened up about the reality of accepting the accolade.

“It almost feels awkward to accept an award like this because it feels like, I don’t know if you ever would feel like you deserve it,” she said before noting it was “a call to me to step up my game.”

The “She’s In Love With the Boy” singer’s philanthropic work has stretched a variety of organizations, but has been primarily focused in volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. In 2016, Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks, were named Habitat Humanitarians.

“It’s wonderful to write a check for charity, which we do, everybody does that and it’s wonderful,” she told the Austin American-Statesman. “But to actually go work alongside somebody that’s going to live in a house and get dirty. I almost feel guilty sometimes when we leave, because I know they’re thanking us, but we got a lot more out of it than they probably did.”

According to CMT, Yearwood has also been involved in the American Cancer Society, the Humane Society, MusiCares, the animal rescue org Dottie’s Yard, the Stanford Women’s Cancer Center, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, the Starkey Hearing Foundation, the Susan B. Komen Foundation and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Along with accepting the prestigious award, Yearwood will be debuting her new song, “Put it in a Song” at the CMT Awards on Sunday, teasing the expected release of a new album.

“I’m more shocked than anybody that I’m standing here talking about this," she says of her upcoming performance and return to the CMT stage after five years. "Because I was gearing up to talk about putting an album out next year.”

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the CMT Awards will air on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's CMT Awards.