Travis Kelce is opening up about his experience at Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Paris.

On May 12, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen dancing in the crowd at his girlfriend's fourth and final concert in Paris.

When asked what that experience was like to go to the show, Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce, on their "New Heights" podcast May 15 that he "had a blast at Tay's show" and recommended their listeners go see it for themselves.

"I suggest everybody get out there and see it," he said. "It is absolutely unbelievable. I enjoyed every bit of it."

In Paris, Swift changed her set list to incorporate some new songs from her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," into her show. Kelce saw Swift's new performance alongside Connor Barwin, the director of player development for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Bradley Cooper and his rumored girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

"We were all in the suite having a blast," he said, adding that Cooper and Hadid are "amazing" people.

Swift also rocked an outfit that was red and yellow, the same colors of the Chiefs uniforms, during her "Eras Tour" in Paris. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

As for how Swift's Paris concert compared to the rest of the shows he's gone to so far on her "Eras Tour," Travis Kelce said that each and every one of them has been phenomenal in their own way.

"I don't know if they're just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are," he said.

"I'll tell you what, Kansas City showed out, Argentina was unbelievable, Australia, they party with the best of them and they celebrate with the best of them. Those three were unbelievable," he added. "Singapore was so unique and so fun and then Paris was just on a whole nother level, man. I'm just happy for everybody that's in the 'Eras Tour' that's performing, from the dancers to the band and obviously, Taylor. It just looks like they're having so much fun out there, and they're absolutely killing it. They're putting on a show that you won't get anywhere else."

Jason Kelce also ribbed his younger brother about how he channeled their dad, Ed Kelce, because he was spotted recording Swift's performances with the flash turned on on his phone.

"I was just trying to get some good videos, good memories," the 34-year-old responded.

In Paris, the younger Kelce was also seen talking to a fan who stepped out wearing a jersey with his NFL number on it.

"I saw them at the Louis Vuitton store out there in Paris. They had a green 'New Heights' hat on as well as a Chiefs 89 jersey. The 89 being significant to 1989," he said referencing Swift's "1989" album.

"Dude, that's a super fan. That's a 92%er right there. I love it!" Jason Kelce replied.

At another point in the podcast episode, Travis Kelce said he is "going to be dancing around" for a while before returning to NFL action with the Chiefs.

"I’m all over the world this offseason," he said. "It’s like my ying to my yang. Football, it keeps me locked in to Kansas City during the season. I’ve got to fly around and have some fun in the offseason."

Swift will resume her "Eras Tour" Friday, May 17, in Stockholm.