Country star Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

The 60-year-old country singer revealed the news in a statement shared on his Twitter and Instagram.

July 5, 201903:27
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

On Sunday, June 12, country singer Toby Keith revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, and began treatment six months ago.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith, 60, tweeted. "I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax."

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait."

He signed the statement "T."

According to the American Cancer Society, stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, happens when “cells in the stomach start to grow out of control.”

Stomach cancer affects more men than women in the United States. Men who are Hispanic Americans, African Americans, Native Americans and Asian/Pacific Islanders run a higher risk of getting it than those who are non-Hispanic whites. The average age of diagnosis is age 68.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with support for the "Red Solo Cup" singer.

"Prayers for you and your family at this time," one fan responded, adding, "I’m praying to God you are cured from this."

"You got this dude," another person wrote.

"Praying over you," one fan commented on Instagram. "May the Lord completely heal you and comfort you and your family during this time."

Keith's upcoming performance at the Ohio State Fair on July 28 was canceled, according to the organization. "Our hearts go out to Toby Keith as he courageously battles cancer," the fair's official Twitter account said on Sunday.

No word yet if his other upcoming performances will be canceled as well.

