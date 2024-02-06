Toby Keith surprised this military mom on TODAY. She says he was ‘an angel’

Like many Toby Keith fans, Tracy Conaughton is mourning the loss of the country singer after learning he died of stomach cancer on Feb. 5.

Tracy Conaughton's connection to the singer runs deep, she says.

"His loss hurts on so many levels," she tells TODAY.com via email. "We have relatives that we’ve lost from that same cancer."

The longtime fan also had the opportunity to meet the musician when he performed a concert on the TODAY Plaza in 2019, which she attended with one of her sons.

"My son Kyle and I were blessed to have met him," she recalls.

At the time, her other son was serving in the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf. She brought a homemade sign to the concert to pay tribute to his service.

Unbeknownst to the proud mom, TODAY had a little surprise planned for her: a video message from her son Matt Conaughton, who asked Keith to give his mom a big hug.

The singer then appeared and promptly gave Tracy Conaughton, who was weeping from the surprise, what she describes as a "big bear hug."

“Meeting Toby, I had no words," she says, adding that he was "such an incredible human."

It's been nearly five years since that moment, but it's one that Tracy Conaughton says she will "never forget."

Keith worked extensively with the United Service Organizations (USO), performing for troops around the world.

"Having someone like Toby doing everything he can to support our troops, as well as the families back home, meant everything to us," she says. "He would visit troops and take their minds off things, even for just a little while. He was given this talent and platform and lucky for us, he used it for good."

Tracy Conaughton and her sons. Courtesy Tracy Conaughton

While Tracy Conaughton and her sons all share a love for Keith's music, she says her son Matt Conaughton was particularly inspired by the star's avid patriotism.

“I took him to see Toby at the PNC Bank Arts Center. I’ll never forget it. The look on Matt’s face when Toby started singing ‘Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue’ was indescribable. Toby instilled pride in our country like no one we had seen. Matt knew he wanted to join the military and Toby’s songs and words sealed (the deal for him),” she says.

Tracy Conaughton's sons, Matt and Kyle. Courtesy Tracy Conaughton

When Matt Conaughton was deployed overseas, Keith’s music became a source of “comfort” for the family.

“We could play it and smile, cry, remember, and pray for his safe return,” Tracy Conaughton says. "Thankfully, my son Matt is back in the U.S. and will be coming home soon."

When they first heard about Keith's death, she says her family was simply "heartbroken."

"We will miss his big, kind and caring heart. We will continue to listen to his songs and remember all that he stood for," Tracy Conaughton says.

Tracy Conaughton and her son Matt Conaughton. Tracy Conaughton

She believes Keith "was and is an angel" and has a message for the singer's family as they honor his memory.

"Thank you for sharing him with us and the world," she says. ️